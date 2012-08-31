* Taiwan dlr edges up on exporters
* Philippine peso higher on position adjustments
* Rupiah down, c.bank warns of intervention
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Emerging Asian currencies
barely stirred on Friday amid caution before Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later in the day, but regional
units were set for a mixed monthly performance as hopes of
imminent Fed policy easing faded.
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly on exporters'
demand for settlements, while the Philippine peso advanced as
interbank speculators cleared bearish positions before the
weekend.
The Indonesian rupiah eased on local corporates'
month-end dollar bids, despite intervention by the central bank
and its warning that it was prepared to take further action to
support the local unit.
Still, investors hesitated to make aggressive bets on
emerging Asian currencies, nervously looking to whether Bernanke
will give any hint on monetary stimulus at an annual informal
meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bernanke's comments, as well as the European Central Bank's
expected moves to ease the euro zone debt crisis, are likely to
dominate the mood in global markets next month.
But investors have already scaled back expectations that
Bernanke will provide strong indications of more bond-buying
programme, or quantitative easing. That is expected to put
pressure on emerging Asian currencies in September, dealers and
analysts said.
"Risk is to the downside because Bernanke is unlikely to
hint strongly on QE at Jackson Hole," said Frances Cheung,
senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, when
asked about the outlook for emerging Asian currencies.
"If there is some announcement, markets may not cheer about
it as it is partly priced in. If there is any disappointment, it
could well lead to another downward trend in risk assets,"
Cheung added.
Bernanke has used the Jackson Hole event in the previous two
years to signal the Fed's policy easing intentions.
Emerging Asian currencies' performances in August have been
mixed. Last month, most regional units rose on hopes for policy
actions by central banks of both sides of Atlantic.
In August, the rupiah, the peso, the South Korean won
and the Singapore dollar all lost ground
against the dollar, while the Thai baht, the Malaysian
ringgit and the Taiwan dollar have gained, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The rupiah was the worst performer with a 1.3 percent slide
against the dollar so far this month, data showed, amid worries
about deteriorating liquidity and bond outflows.
Bearish bets for the local unit hit a near two-month high in
the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on late Thursday.
The survey indicated investors reduced positions in emerging
Asian currencies during the period before Bernanke's speech and
the ECB's policy meeting on Sept 6.
Analysts said such position adjustments will make some
regional units with weaker economic fundamentals, such as the
Indian rupee, more vulnerable to any disappointments
from the Fed and the ECB.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar edged up in thin trading with slight
demand from exporters. Foreign financial institutions did not
show decisive directions.
But few traders looked to add bets in either way before the
Jackson Hole meeting.
The island's currency has risen 0.3 percent versus the
greenback so far this month.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso edged higher as traders cut long dollar positions
in thin trading, with investors keeping an eye on Bernanke's
comment.
A European bank dealer in Manila said he did not expect the
Fed Chairman to give any hint on QE, adding "he will not say
anything new."
But the dealer saw downside of the peso as capped as such
possibilities have been priced in the market.
"The market has lowered expectations already. So if there
will be any slide, it will be limited," he added. The peso has
lost 1.1 percent against the dollar so far this month.
Bullish positions in the peso has been more than halved in
the last two weeks, the latest Reuters poll showed, as investors
pocketed profits from this year's ace among emerging Asian
currencies.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased on domestic companies' month-end dollar
demand, although the central bank was spotted selling the
greenback to support the local unit.
A Jakarta-based dealer said the central bank's intervention
was seen at 9,565 per dollar and 9,570.
There were few dollar supplies from other investors, except
state-run banks, dealers said.
Earlier, Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said the
central bank will continue to in the currency market, adding the
weakening rupiah is due to the dollar's strength rather than the
country's economic fundamentals.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.43 78.63 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2526 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.926 29.986 +0.20
Korean won 1134.30 1134.00 -0.03
Baht 31.34 31.38 +0.13
Peso 42.18 42.23 +0.12
Rupiah 9560.00 9540.00 -0.21
Rupee 55.71 55.63 -0.13
*Ringgit 3.1230 3.1265 +0.11
Yuan 6.3484 6.3496 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.43 76.92 -1.93
Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2969 +3.58
Taiwan dlr 29.926 30.290 +1.22
Korean won 1134.30 1151.80 +1.54
Baht 31.34 31.55 +0.67
Peso 42.18 43.84 +3.94
Rupiah 9560.00 9060.00 -5.23
Rupee 55.71 53.08 -4.71
Ringgit 3.1230 3.1685 +1.46
Yuan 6.3484 6.2940 -0.86
* Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.
