* Taiwan dlr edges up on exporters * Philippine peso higher on position adjustments * Rupiah down, c.bank warns of intervention (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Emerging Asian currencies barely stirred on Friday amid caution before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later in the day, but regional units were set for a mixed monthly performance as hopes of imminent Fed policy easing faded. The Taiwan dollar rose slightly on exporters' demand for settlements, while the Philippine peso advanced as interbank speculators cleared bearish positions before the weekend. The Indonesian rupiah eased on local corporates' month-end dollar bids, despite intervention by the central bank and its warning that it was prepared to take further action to support the local unit. Still, investors hesitated to make aggressive bets on emerging Asian currencies, nervously looking to whether Bernanke will give any hint on monetary stimulus at an annual informal meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bernanke's comments, as well as the European Central Bank's expected moves to ease the euro zone debt crisis, are likely to dominate the mood in global markets next month. But investors have already scaled back expectations that Bernanke will provide strong indications of more bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing. That is expected to put pressure on emerging Asian currencies in September, dealers and analysts said. "Risk is to the downside because Bernanke is unlikely to hint strongly on QE at Jackson Hole," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, when asked about the outlook for emerging Asian currencies. "If there is some announcement, markets may not cheer about it as it is partly priced in. If there is any disappointment, it could well lead to another downward trend in risk assets," Cheung added. Bernanke has used the Jackson Hole event in the previous two years to signal the Fed's policy easing intentions. Emerging Asian currencies' performances in August have been mixed. Last month, most regional units rose on hopes for policy actions by central banks of both sides of Atlantic. In August, the rupiah, the peso, the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar all lost ground against the dollar, while the Thai baht, the Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar have gained, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah was the worst performer with a 1.3 percent slide against the dollar so far this month, data showed, amid worries about deteriorating liquidity and bond outflows. Bearish bets for the local unit hit a near two-month high in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on late Thursday. The survey indicated investors reduced positions in emerging Asian currencies during the period before Bernanke's speech and the ECB's policy meeting on Sept 6. Analysts said such position adjustments will make some regional units with weaker economic fundamentals, such as the Indian rupee, more vulnerable to any disappointments from the Fed and the ECB. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged up in thin trading with slight demand from exporters. Foreign financial institutions did not show decisive directions. But few traders looked to add bets in either way before the Jackson Hole meeting. The island's currency has risen 0.3 percent versus the greenback so far this month. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso edged higher as traders cut long dollar positions in thin trading, with investors keeping an eye on Bernanke's comment. A European bank dealer in Manila said he did not expect the Fed Chairman to give any hint on QE, adding "he will not say anything new." But the dealer saw downside of the peso as capped as such possibilities have been priced in the market. "The market has lowered expectations already. So if there will be any slide, it will be limited," he added. The peso has lost 1.1 percent against the dollar so far this month. Bullish positions in the peso has been more than halved in the last two weeks, the latest Reuters poll showed, as investors pocketed profits from this year's ace among emerging Asian currencies. RUPIAH The rupiah eased on domestic companies' month-end dollar demand, although the central bank was spotted selling the greenback to support the local unit. A Jakarta-based dealer said the central bank's intervention was seen at 9,565 per dollar and 9,570. There were few dollar supplies from other investors, except state-run banks, dealers said. Earlier, Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said the central bank will continue to in the currency market, adding the weakening rupiah is due to the dollar's strength rather than the country's economic fundamentals. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.43 78.63 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2526 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.926 29.986 +0.20 Korean won 1134.30 1134.00 -0.03 Baht 31.34 31.38 +0.13 Peso 42.18 42.23 +0.12 Rupiah 9560.00 9540.00 -0.21 Rupee 55.71 55.63 -0.13 *Ringgit 3.1230 3.1265 +0.11 Yuan 6.3484 6.3496 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.43 76.92 -1.93 Sing dlr 1.2521 1.2969 +3.58 Taiwan dlr 29.926 30.290 +1.22 Korean won 1134.30 1151.80 +1.54 Baht 31.34 31.55 +0.67 Peso 42.18 43.84 +3.94 Rupiah 9560.00 9060.00 -5.23 Rupee 55.71 53.08 -4.71 Ringgit 3.1230 3.1685 +1.46 Yuan 6.3484 6.2940 -0.86 * Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday. 