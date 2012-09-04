* Ringgit firmer than 200-day moving average
* Sing dlr upside capped by intervention caution
* Taiwan dlr up on inflows; Philippine peso, baht up on
specs
* S.Korean importers weigh on won
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Tuesday on growing hopes that major central banks will
take fresh steps to boost global growth and ease the euro zone's
debt crisis, though sustained economic worries limited gains in
regional units.
Hedge funds lifted the Malaysian ringgit and the
Singapore dollar, while the Taiwan dollar gained on
inflows from foreign financial institutes.
The Philippine peso and the Thai baht
advanced on buying by interbank speculators.
The appreciation came as the euro rose to near a two-month
high against the dollar before the European Central Bank's
policy meeting on Thursday, when investors hope it will announce
long-awaited details of a debt-buying scheme to help indebted
euro zone members.
Hopes for decisive action were boosted on Monday after ECB
President Mario Draghi was reported as saying purchases of
sovereign bonds of up to three years maturity by the ECB did not
constitute state aid.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said
stagnation in the U.S. labor market was a "great concern,"
re-igniting expectations of the Fed's imminent stimulus and
supporting emerging Asian currencies.
"In the short term, an ECB announcement of bond buying will
boost Asian FX, while a new round of QE from the Fed will do the
same," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotiabank in Hong Kong, referring to quantitative easing.
But some dealers said expectations for the ECB's steps have
been priced in.
"The ECB will complicate the picture on Thursday with
further policy easing, which will weigh on the euro and put a
floor for now under dollar/Asia," said Callum Henderson, global
head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Investors were also awaiting U.S. Institute for Supply
Management manufacturing data later in the day, which may
justify any further Fed easing.
Similar business surveys on Monday indicated a spreading
contraction in manufacturing around the world in August as
European problems took a deeper toll on their economies.
Amid a sluggish global economy, export-dependent emerging
Asian countries may not be happy with their currency gains,
analysts said.
"Slowing global activity and subdued regional inflation
suggests NJA policymakers would tolerate, if not welcome, modest
currency depreciation," Barclays said in a note, referring to
non-Japan Asia.
RINGGIT
The ringgit strengthened past a 200-day moving average at
3.1067 per dollar and tried to clear the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement at 3.1015 of its depreciation late August.
Macro funds and leveraged names bought the Malaysian
currency.
The local unit is technically seen heading to 3.0920, its
strongest on Aug 23 and Aug 24 once the 3.1015 resistance is
cleared.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as foreign financial institutions
and foreign banks bought it on expectations for policy steps
from the Fed and the ECB.
Foreign financial institutions also bought the island's
currency in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) market, betting on
further gains in the Taiwan dollar, dealers said.
The local unit also found support the euro's gain above
$1.26 and a firm Chinese yuan.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso rose as interbank speculators chased it
on a firm euro, although some traders took profits when the peso
was stronger than 41.90 per dollar.
A European bank dealer in Manila said it is difficult to add
bullish bets in the peso, saying the market appeared to hold
enough short dollar positions.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there is some corporate dollar
demand here," the dealer said.
BAHT
The baht gained, tracking stronger Asian peers, with gold
prices at 5-1/2 month high.
Investors were reluctant to buy the Thai currency around its
previous high of 31.15 to the greenback, awaiting the ECB's
meeting, dealers said.
But the local unit may find further support if gold prices
rise further, prompting gold investors in the country to sell
dollars, they added.
Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold
prices have a tendency to spur dollar-selling by such gold
players and vice versa, traders said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar tried to strengthen past resistance at
1.2437 per U.S. dollar, the 76.4 percent retracement of the
city-state's currency's August weakening.
Hedge funds bought the local unit, while domestic traders
sold it on rallies, dealers said.
The supplies from domestic banks boosted caution over
possible intervention by the central bank to slow down its
appreciation.
WON
The South Korean won eased as local oil importers
bought dollars for payments.
The won weakened to 1,133.2 per dollar as interbank
speculators joined the dollar bids.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.37 78.26 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2441 1.2456 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 29.827 29.920 +0.31
Korean won 1133.15 1131.00 -0.19
Baht 31.18 31.23 +0.16
Peso 41.90 41.98 +0.19
Rupiah 9572.00 9530.00 -0.44
Rupee 55.51 55.53 +0.05
Ringgit 3.1025 3.1125 +0.32
Yuan 6.3420 6.3407 -0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.37 76.92 -1.85
Sing dlr 1.2441 1.2969 +4.24
Taiwan dlr 29.827 30.290 +1.55
Korean won 1133.15 1151.80 +1.65
Baht 31.18 31.55 +1.19
Peso 41.90 43.84 +4.63
Rupiah 9572.00 9060.00 -5.35
Rupee 55.51 53.08 -4.37
Ringgit 3.1025 3.1685 +2.13
Yuan 6.3420 6.2940 -0.76
(Additional reporting by Miaojung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]