* Won down on importers, stocks * Rupiah dips on bond outflows, corp dlr demand; BI limits * Dlr-short covering lowers ringgit, baht, Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday amid weaker regional stocks as investors braced for the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, after which it is expected to unveil a long-awaited ECB bond-buying scheme. The Indonesian rupiah fell on bond outflows and local corporate dollar demand, while the South Korean won slid on importers' dollar buying. Interbank speculators cut bullish bets on the Philippine peso, the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit, upon which they had placed expectations for policy steps by the ECB to ease the euro zone debt crisis and the Federal Reserve to spur growth. Asia stocks and the euro also fell, putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies amid fears that the ECB may act less boldly than initially hoped. "Policy hopes have been well priced in Asian currencies and investors may want to adjust some of the positions before an event," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, referring to Thursday's ECB policy meeting. "The ECB will certainly announce something, especially plans to buy bonds of indebted countries. But that is unlikely to support Asian currencies much, given worries about a slowing China economy," Jeong added. Concerns over a sluggish global economy, especially China, have kept currencies of export-oriented Asian countries from reflecting the euro's gains on expectations of European policymakers' measures after the ECB President pledged to save the euro zone in late July. China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in a year in August, even though firms are hiring more workers at higher wages, a private sector survey showed earlier, following gloomy manufacturing surveys earlier in the week. A consistently gloomy picture from the world's second-largest economy darkened the outlook for Australia, which enjoyed solid growth in the second quarter. The U.S. economy also stayed dire; manufacturing shrank in August at its sharpest clip in more than three years, as the slowing global economy weighed on the fragile U.S. recovery. Some analysts saw a higher possibility of the Fed adopting another round of quantitative easing at its meeting of Sept. 12-13, based on the soft data. Still, investors are waiting for U.S. August non-farm payrolls on Friday which are likely show 125,000 jobs were added in August with the jobless rate steady at an elevated 8.3 percent, still a major drag on the economy. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as foreign banks sold the Indonesian currency, which was related to bond outflows and corporate dollar demand, dealers said. But the central bank was spotted selling dollars through state-run banks at 9,590 rupiah per dollar to prevent the local unit from weakening past 9,600, according to dealers. Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said the rupiah would be in range of 9,200-9,400 until the end of this year with a forecast of 9,300-9,500 in 2013. Investors are keeping an eye on the ECB's policy meeting and whether the Fed undertakes another bond-buying programme. "More inflows will come to Indonesia, if they ease some more or do asset purchasing. Dollar/rupiah will fall from the current level, although it will be supported because people realize that growth is slowing down," said a Jakarta-based dealer. WON The won weakened on domestic importers' dollar demand and as interbank speculators reduced bullish bets on the South Korean currency. Seoul shares also hit a one-month low, weighing on the local currency. It found some relief as exporters including shipbuilders bought the won for settlements. BAHT The baht slid as traders covered short dollar positions in subdued trading. The Thai currency barely changed after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 3.00 percent as the decision was widely expected. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as some traders cut long positions in the currency after a higher-than-expected inflation figure reduced the chances of a rate cut next week, dealers said. Philippine annual inflation picked up 3.8 percent in August from a year earlier, statistics office data showed, above the forecast of a 3.5 percent and the highest since a 4.0 percent in January. But investors hesitated to make any big bets before the ECB's policy meeting, dealers added. RINGGIT The ringgit edged lower as traders covered short dollar positions with on fears of a possible disappointment from the ECB, which may dent risk appetite, dealers said. A Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit may weaken further on more position adjustments, but it will find support at 3.1200 per dollar unless the euro falls below 1.2500 to the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.36 78.45 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2468 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.849 29.902 +0.18 Korean won 1135.73 1133.10 -0.23 Baht 31.26 31.18 -0.26 Peso 41.97 41.91 -0.14 Rupiah 9570.00 9561.00 -0.09 Rupee 55.89 55.65 -0.43 Ringgit 3.1160 3.1075 -0.27 Yuan 6.3533 6.3473 -0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.36 76.92 -1.84 Sing dlr 1.2485 1.2969 +3.88 Taiwan dlr 29.849 30.290 +1.48 Korean won 1135.73 1151.80 +1.41 Baht 31.26 31.55 +0.93 Peso 41.97 43.84 +4.47 Rupiah 9570.00 9060.00 -5.33 Rupee 55.89 53.08 -5.03 Ringgit 3.1160 3.1685 +1.68 Yuan 6.3533 6.2940 -0.93 (Editing by Eric Meijer)