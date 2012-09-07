SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and were headed for weekly gains after the European Central Bank outlined a long-awaited bond-buying programme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, boosting risk sentiment. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar gained 0.3 percent against the U.S. dollar, respectively, while the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit n advanced 0.2 percent. Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied. On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his pledge to do whatever it takes to the save the euro, announced a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying scheme aimed at lowering painfully high borrowing costs of indebted members. "Risk is back on as the ECB did deliver measures," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, expecting emerging Asian currencies to rise further. Investors are keeping an eye on August U.S. job data later in the day, but she said that will not weaken much views that the Federal Reserve may announce more quantitative easing to spur the world's top economy as soon as next week. "It needs NFP to print sustainable above 200K and to get unemployment rate down. We are nowhere there now," she added, referring to non-farm payrolls, which is expected to rise 125,000 last month. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen for the week. The peso has gained 0.7 percent versus the greenback so far this week with the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar up 0.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters' data. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on regional units before the U.S. labor market data and amid sustained worries about a slowing global economy. They are waiting for economic indicators from China, such as August inflation, industrial output and retail sales, which are set to be released on Sunday. Amid such worries, the won could not fully enjoy Fitch Rating's sovereign rating upgrade. South Korean importers also bought dollars, preventing the won from strengthening past 1,130 per dollar, traders said. Caution over possible intervention by regional authorities may also check upside of emerging Asian currencies to shield their export-dependent economies from a global headwind, dealers and analysts said. The Singapore dollar eased for the day on talks of selling by the central bank, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.88 78.87 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2427 1.2423 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.902 +0.29 Korean won 1130.40 1133.80 +0.30 Baht 31.22 31.22 +0.00 Peso 41.77 41.87 +0.24 Rupiah 9580.00 9560.00 -0.21 Rupee 55.66 55.65 -0.02 Ringgit 3.1110 3.1175 +0.21 Yuan 6.3396 6.3428 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.88 76.92 -2.49 Sing dlr 1.2427 1.2969 +4.36 Taiwan dlr 29.816 30.290 +1.59 Korean won 1130.40 1151.80 +1.89 Baht 31.22 31.55 +1.06 Peso 41.77 43.84 +4.96 Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43 Rupee 55.66 53.08 -4.64 Ringgit 3.1110 3.1685 +1.85 Yuan 6.3396 6.2940 -0.72 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]