SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday and were headed for weekly gains after the
European Central Bank outlined a long-awaited bond-buying
programme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, boosting risk
sentiment.
The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar
gained 0.3 percent against the U.S. dollar,
respectively, while the Philippine peso and the
Malaysian ringgit n advanced 0.2 percent.
Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied.
On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his
pledge to do whatever it takes to the save the euro, announced a
new and potentially unlimited bond-buying scheme aimed at
lowering painfully high borrowing costs of indebted members.
"Risk is back on as the ECB did deliver measures," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore,
expecting emerging Asian currencies to rise further.
Investors are keeping an eye on August U.S. job data later
in the day, but she said that will not weaken much views that
the Federal Reserve may announce more quantitative easing to
spur the world's top economy as soon as next week.
"It needs NFP to print sustainable above 200K and to get
unemployment rate down. We are nowhere there now," she added,
referring to non-farm payrolls, which is expected to rise
125,000 last month.
Most emerging Asian currencies have risen for the week. The
peso has gained 0.7 percent versus the greenback so far this
week with the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar up 0.5
percent, according to Thomson Reuters' data.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on
regional units before the U.S. labor market data and amid
sustained worries about a slowing global economy.
They are waiting for economic indicators from China, such as
August inflation, industrial output and retail sales, which are
set to be released on Sunday.
Amid such worries, the won could not fully enjoy Fitch
Rating's sovereign rating upgrade.
South Korean importers also bought dollars, preventing the
won from strengthening past 1,130 per dollar, traders said.
Caution over possible intervention by regional authorities
may also check upside of emerging Asian currencies to shield
their export-dependent economies from a global headwind, dealers
and analysts said.
The Singapore dollar eased for the day on talks of
selling by the central bank, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0155 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.88 78.87 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2427 1.2423 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.816 29.902 +0.29
Korean won 1130.40 1133.80 +0.30
Baht 31.22 31.22 +0.00
Peso 41.77 41.87 +0.24
Rupiah 9580.00 9560.00 -0.21
Rupee 55.66 55.65 -0.02
Ringgit 3.1110 3.1175 +0.21
Yuan 6.3396 6.3428 +0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.88 76.92 -2.49
Sing dlr 1.2427 1.2969 +4.36
Taiwan dlr 29.816 30.290 +1.59
Korean won 1130.40 1151.80 +1.89
Baht 31.22 31.55 +1.06
Peso 41.77 43.84 +4.96
Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43
Rupee 55.66 53.08 -4.64
Ringgit 3.1110 3.1685 +1.85
Yuan 6.3396 6.2940 -0.72
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)
