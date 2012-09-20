SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.36 78.38 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2231 1.2242 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.315 29.405 +0.31 Korean won 1115.40 1114.80 -0.05 Baht 30.79 30.79 -0.02 Peso 41.61 41.61 +0.01 Rupiah 9533.00 9530.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.02 54.01 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0520 3.0585 +0.21 Yuan 6.3011 6.3093 +0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.36 76.92 -1.84 Sing dlr 1.2231 1.2969 +6.03 Taiwan dlr 29.315 30.290 +3.33 Korean won 1115.40 1151.80 +3.26 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 41.61 43.84 +5.37 Rupiah 9533.00 9060.00 -4.96 Rupee 54.02 53.08 -1.74 Ringgit 3.0520 3.1685 +3.82 Yuan 6.3011 6.2940 -0.11 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by John Mair)