* Won rises on shipbuilders, short-covering
* Taiwan dlr up on exporters,; intervention spotted
* Ringgit rebounds before support at 3.0715/dlr
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday, tracking earlier gains in the euro, but most
regional units were set to see weekly slides as investors took
profits on rallies amid caution over intervention and a slowing
global economy.
Month-end demand from exporters lifted the Taiwan dollar
and the South Korean won, while the
Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors added positions
as the currency neared chart support. The Philippine peso
rose on expectations of remittance inflows.
Asian stocks and commodities also gained, as investors
continued to draw encouragement from central banks' stimulus
measures.
But the immediate upside for emerging Asian currencies looks
limited given recent advances and caution about the potential
for intervention, dealers and analysts said.
"We will need to see some more good news out of Europe to
get more strength. Asian FX levels are looking rather strong for
the growth momentum in a lot of Asia," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong.
Regional currency authorities are more likely to intervene
to maintain export competitiveness, Tihanyi said, noting that
manufacturing activity in the euro zone, China and the United
States remains lacklustre.
Some authorities, such as the central banks of Taiwan and
the Philippines, have been spotted buying dollars recently,
dealers said.
Negotiators discussing Greece's bailout came closer to an
accord in late night talks on Thursday but are still short of a
final deal that would unlock the next installment of Greece's
31.5 billion-euro bailout package.
Market players are also waiting to see if Spain will
eventually apply for aid and trigger the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme.
Despite Friday's advances, most emerging Asian currencies
were on course for a weekly slide, led by the ringgit which has
lost 0.7 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The Malaysian currency rose 2.5 percent last week,
outperforming its Asian peers.
This week the Philippine peso has lost 0.7 percent against
the greenback and the Indonesian rupiah has eased 0.6
percent. The Singapore dollar has dipped 0.3 percent
and the Thai baht has lost 0.2 percent.
For the month so far, most emerging Asian currencies have
risen on easing steps from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of
Japan, as well as measures by European policymakers to lower the
borrowing costs of indebted euro zone members.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained in subdued trading on demand from
exporters and some buying from foreign financial institutions.
But investors hesitated to chase the unit further amid a
lack of fresh incentives and as the central bank was spotted
intervening to check the currency's strength, dealers said.
The Taiwan dollar is expected to trade mostly between 29.300
to the U.S. dollar and 29.400 next week, they added.
WON
The won rose on month-end demand from South Korean exporters
such as shipbuilders and it may continue to find such support
next week, although dealers doubt the currency is going to gain
much ground.
The country's exports rose in annual terms over the first 20
days of September, the first climb in several months, suggesting
export demand may be stabilising.
Domestic importers looked for opportunities to buy the
greenback on dips amid caution over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's strength, dealers
said.
"I don't think exporters will actively seek the won when
dollar/won is lower than 1,120," said a senior foreign bank
dealer in Seoul.
For the week, the won shed 0.2 percent against the dollar.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as traders covered short positions after
it neared a technical support level of 3.0715 per dollar, the
tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart -- a support level that
has held firm since early this month.
But the local unit's upside was limited on selling from
leveraged funds. Domestic corporates showed some interest in
buying dollars around 3.0550 to the greenback.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso edged up as interbank speculators bought
it on dips, expecting remittance inflows after the weekend.
The peso, however, is unlikely to extend gains next week as
investors may book more profits on the second best performing
Asian currency this year, dealers said.
"Any corrections in the dollar/peso are shallow. With the
quarter-end approaching, we will see more profit-taking on the
peso," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0655 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.13 78.27 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2234 1.2239 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.327 29.508 +0.62
Korean won 1118.90 1123.10 +0.38
Baht 30.83 30.89 +0.19
Peso 41.67 41.77 +0.23
Rupiah 9555.00 9535.00 -0.21
Rupee 53.66 54.39 +1.35
Ringgit 3.0570 3.0685 +0.38
Yuan 6.3058 6.3038 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.13 76.92 -1.55
Sing dlr 1.2234 1.2969 +6.01
Taiwan dlr 29.327 30.290 +3.28
Korean won 1118.90 1151.80 +2.94
Baht 30.83 31.55 +2.34
Peso 41.67 43.84 +5.21
Rupiah 9555.00 9060.00 -5.18
Rupee 53.66 53.08 -1.08
Ringgit 3.0570 3.1685 +3.65
Yuan 6.3058 6.2940 -0.19
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)