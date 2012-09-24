* Ringgit, baht, Philippine peso fall on dlr short-covering * Rupiah down on local corp dlr bids; intervention spotted * Won dips as dlr demand linked to expected ING-KB deal (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Most emerging Asian currencies softened on Monday due to month-end dollar demand from local corporates and profit-taking as investors focused on uncertainty rooted in Spain's debt woes and the slowing global economy. The Malaysian ringgit, the Thai baht and the Philippine peso suffered from dollar-short covering, while the Indonesian rupiah eased on domestic companies' bids for greenbacks. The South Korean won dipped due to expectation of dollar demand related to KB Financial Group Inc's possible purchase of ING Groep's South Korean insurance unit. Other risky assets, including the euro and Asian stocks, also slid with increasing uncertainty over when Spain will seek external aid, a condition for the European Central Bank to start buying Spanish debt. "The post-QE3 rally seems to have given away to worries over the growth outlook and geopolitics," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the Federal Reserve's unveiling this month of a third round of quantitative easing. Three Chinese ships entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea on Monday, the Japanese government said, prompting an official protest and renewed diplomatic efforts to cool tensions. But even amid a gloomy global picture, Cheung does not see a strong reason for a widespread sell-off in emerging Asian currencies. "The growth outlook has not been bright for quite some quarters already, and there are no imminent deadlines for development in Europe. So there is no trigger for strong directional trades," she added. Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slid on growing caution over intervention by central banks to stem their currency appreciation amid the sluggish global economy, although most of them have been staying firmer so far this month. Regional units enjoyed policy stimulus by major central banks including the Fed and the Bank of Japan, as well as European policymakers' steps to ease the three-year old euro zone debt crisis. RINGGIT The ringgit fell and tried to breach a chart support at 3.0700 to dollar as traders scrambled to reduce ringgit positions. Earlier, the Malaysian currency briefly weakened past the support of the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart, but local exporters bought it for settlements on dips. On Friday, traders added bullish bets on the ringgit as it neared the tenkan line. The ringgit has been closing firmer than the line since early this month. BAHT The baht weakened past a technical support line near 30.900 per dollar with the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart at 30.895. The Thai currency had been staying firmer than the tenkan line since early September. Traders covered short positions in the greenback and Thai corporates' month-end dollar demand put pressure on the local currency, dealers said. Still, some traders looked to buy the baht on dips as Thai exporters may buy it for month-end settlements. "The market appeared to want to sell dollars on rallies as the current levels look very good to enter short (dollar) positions," a Bangkok-based dealer. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as traders squared dollar-short positions due to month-end and quarter-end requirements. The peso may come under further pressure as domestic companies were also seen joining those interbank speculators, dealers said. "Dollar/peso is vulnerable for more upside. There were still some corporate demand lined up this week and the euro is seen heavy," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dollar/peso rate may rise as there's still corporate demand and the euro is likely to fall, said a European bank dealer in Manila. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on month-end dollar bids from Indonesian companies with real prices weaker than indicative prices, dealers said. The Indonesian currency has been quoted at 9,555 per dollar on screens so far, but it was traded as soft as 9,585, according to dealers. The central bank was spotted providing dollars to stem the local units' weakness and few other players sold the U.S. currency, they added. A Jakarta-based dealer said Bank Indonesia will not allow the rupiah to weaken past 9,600. WON The won edged lower on expectations of dollar demand linked to the prospective deal between KB Financial and ING Groep. Earlier this month, South Korean media reported that KB Financial is expected to agree to buy ING's domestic insurance business in a deal worth at least $2.2 billion. That kept interbank speculators from chasing the won, although domestic exporters bought the local unit ahead of month-end. "Despite heavy demand from exporters, I don't like to sell dollars below 1,120, given possible dollar demand from the deal. Stocks and the euro are not so encouraging either," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar was slightly weaker, but it recovered some of initial losses after data showing the city-state's inflation rate in August was higher than expected. Singapore consumer prices grew 3.9 percent in August from a year earlier, higher than a 3.6 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.06 78.18 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2252 1.2252 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.358 29.450 +0.31 Korean won 1120.30 1119.00 -0.12 Baht 30.89 30.79 -0.32 Peso 41.76 41.66 -0.24 Rupiah 9565.00 9540.00 -0.26 Rupee 53.29 53.45 +0.30 Ringgit 3.0650 3.0490 -0.52 Yuan 6.3058 6.3053 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.06 76.92 -1.46 Sing dlr 1.2252 1.2969 +5.85 Taiwan dlr 29.358 30.290 +3.17 Korean won 1120.30 1151.80 +2.81 Baht 30.89 31.55 +2.14 Peso 41.76 43.84 +4.98 Rupiah 9565.00 9060.00 -5.28 Rupee 53.29 53.08 -0.39 Ringgit 3.0650 3.1685 +3.38 Yuan 6.3058 6.2940 -0.19 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)