* Taiwan dlr up 0.5 pct on exporters month-end demand
* South Korean exporters support won
* Philippine peso largely ignores trade data
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose slightly on Tuesday with the South Korean won
and the Taiwan dollar gaining from exporter demand, with
analysts noting recent policy stimulus by major central banks
could help regional units offset a sluggish global economy.
The Philippine peso edged higher as traders showed muted
reaction to a dip in the country's imports in July.
Asian currencies' appreciation came even as regional stocks
edged lower amid worries that a slowing global economy will keep
biting into Asia's exports, the area's main growth engine.
"The outlook for Asian currencies remains bright as major
central banks decided to prevent downside risks on the economy
with unlimited bond-buying. The liquidity pump will give Asian
currencies room to rise more," said Yuna Park, a currency and
bond analyst at Dongbu Securities.
"The China economy is also expected to improve if funds from
the U.S. and the Europe come to Asia," said Park, adding the
ringgit, the Thai baht and the Singapore dollar may
lead the gains.
Asian foreign exchange authorities are likely to try to slow
down their currency gains, but they would not resist a global
trend, she said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have gained so far this month
as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan eased monetary
policies to spur their economy, while European policy makers
took measures to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
Still, regional units were not free from worries about a
lukewarm global economy, which analysts said increased chances
of intervention across the region.
Thailand's exports in August fell 6.95 percent from a year
ago, worse than expected. Germany's business
confidence in September slid for a fifth consecutive month and
Caterpillar Inc., the world's largest maker of earth-moving
equipment, cut its earnings forecast.
The euro zone's debt crisis is still far from over with
Spain staying in focus. Its government bond yields rose on
concerns that the country is dragging its feet in requesting the
international bailout that most market participants expect.
The worries have prompted investors to book profits from
emerging Asian currencies since last week.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced as some domestic exporters bought
for month-end settlements around 29.340-29.350 to the U.S.
dollar.
The central bank has barely been spotted intervening,
although it may step into the currency market around the last
minutes of domestic trading to weaken the closing price, dealers
said.
Still, local importers also bought U.S. dollars for
payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, dealers added.
WON
The won gained on demand from South Korean exporters for
month-end settlements, although interbank speculators hesitated
to join them on caution over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's strength.
Sustained worries about a slowing global economy also kept
the lid on appetite for the won among interbank speculators.
"Some preferred the won, given shipbuilders' demand, but I
wonder how many more dollar offers we will see here," said a
senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul, adding the market is seen
consolidating.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso edged higher with the euro holding
ground, while traders showed muted reaction to a dip in the
country's imports in July.
Philippine exports fell in July, for the first time in three
months, on slower electronic shipments, highlighting weak demand
from the country's main trading partners as a sluggish global
economy bites.
The weak indicator does not necessarily mean a pressure on
the peso, a foreign bank dealer in Manila said.
"The data was prior to the QE3 and it did have much of an
impact as most of it was already expected," the dealer said.
"The test will be the data after QE3," he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0630 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.77 77.83 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2275 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.341 29.479 +0.47
Korean won 1118.80 1120.50 +0.15
Baht 30.94 30.95 +0.03
Peso 41.74 41.78 +0.10
Rupiah 9570.00 9555.00 -0.16
Rupee 53.52 53.47 -0.08
Ringgit 3.0715 3.0730 +0.05
Yuan 6.3039 6.3093 +0.09
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.77 76.92 -1.10
Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2969 +5.63
Taiwan dlr 29.341 30.290 +3.23
Korean won 1118.80 1151.80 +2.95
Baht 30.94 31.55 +1.97
Peso 41.74 43.84 +5.04
Rupiah 9570.00 9060.00 -5.33
Rupee 53.52 53.08 -0.81
Ringgit 3.0715 3.1685 +3.16
Yuan 6.3039 6.2940 -0.16
