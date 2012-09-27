SINGAPORE, Sept 27 The following table shows the
position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135
GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.62 77.73 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.2290 1.2316 +0.21
Taiwan dlr 29.375 29.497 +0.42
Korean won 1118.80 1121.10 +0.21
Baht 30.99 30.98 -0.03
Peso 41.87 42.02 +0.36
Rupiah 9585.00 9580.00 -0.05
Rupee 53.51 53.51 +0.00
Ringgit 3.0730 3.0825 +0.31
Yuan 6.3056 6.3020 -0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.62 76.92 -0.90
Sing dlr 1.2290 1.2969 +5.52
Taiwan dlr 29.375 30.290 +3.11
Korean won 1118.80 1151.80 +2.95
Baht 30.99 31.55 +1.81
Peso 41.87 43.84 +4.71
Rupiah 9585.00 9060.00 -5.48
Rupee 53.51 53.08 -0.80
Ringgit 3.0730 3.1685 +3.11
Yuan 6.3056 6.2940 -0.18
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)