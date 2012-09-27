* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, inflows; c.bank suspected * S.Korean exporters lift won, traders clear dlr holdings * Ringgit up, but 3.07/dlr resisted (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short positions, viewing recent slides as overdone, and on demand by exporters, although the outlook for regional units stayed murky on European debt worries. The Taiwan dollar, the Philippine peso and the South Korean won gained as exporters in those economies bought them for month-end settlements. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit advanced as traders reduced long positions in the U.S. dollar following rebounds in the euro and regional shares. Still, investors refrained from chasing emerging Asian currencies as violent protests against austerity steps in Spain and Greece highlighted the challenges facing debt-ridden euro zone countries. "In general we are probably seeing some profit-taking (from dollars) today, as markets probably overreacted on the dollar strength," said Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat in Singapore. But until the situations in Spain and Greece are resolved, "there is always the risk of safe haven flows into the dollar, causing Asian currencies to lose their medium-term fundamentals," Supaat added. Since last week, most emerging Asian currencies have given up part of gains this month powered by major central banks' policy easing. Now, investors have shifted focus back to the slowing global economy and the European debt crisis. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on month-end demand from exporters and some inflows from foreign financial institutions. Exporters were lined up to sell the U.S. dollar above levels of 29.400 versus the Taiwan dollar, according to dealers. But the central bank was suspected of buying greenbacks around 29.350, limiting the upside of the island's currency, dealers said. WON The won rose on settlement demand from exporters while interbank speculators cleared dollar-long positions. "Continuous demand from exporters prevented some offshore funds from covering dollar-short positions. They may adjust those positions only if dollar/won rises to 1,125," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul said. A South Korean bank dealer said exporters are likely to keep supporting the won although the local unit may weaken once those corporate bids are completed. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso gained as interbank speculators cut dollar holdings, although investors stayed cautious over possible demand for the greenback before the end of the quarter and month. Domestic exporters and leveraged funds also bought the local currency, dealers said. A European bank dealer in Manila said the peso is seen having room to strengthen further. Market players appeared to still hold dollar long positions to clear, he added. Still, the dealer said the local unit is unlikely to strengthen past 41.80 per dollar. "The market will hold around 41.80 for now unless the euro rallies above $1.29 again. But given the euro zone's uncertainty, I doubt the market would rally that much," he added. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as investors covered short positions in the Malaysian currency with the euro holding ground. Still, the local unit found a resistance line at 3.0700 as domestic investors bought dollars around the level. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar tried to clear a resistance level at 1.2277 per U.S. dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness since mid-September. The city-state's currency found support in thin trading from a jump in Shanghai stocks, dealers said. Still, the local unit has another technical resistance at 1.2271, the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.70 77.73 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2282 1.2316 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 29.364 29.497 +0.45 Korean won 1116.00 1121.10 +0.46 Baht 30.97 30.98 +0.03 Peso 41.86 42.02 +0.38 Rupiah 9585.00 9580.00 -0.05 Rupee 53.29 53.51 +0.41 Ringgit 3.0710 3.0825 +0.37 Yuan 6.3052 6.3020 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.70 76.92 -1.01 Sing dlr 1.2282 1.2969 +5.59 Taiwan dlr 29.364 30.290 +3.15 Korean won 1116.00 1151.80 +3.21 Baht 30.97 31.55 +1.87 Peso 41.86 43.84 +4.73 Rupiah 9585.00 9060.00 -5.48 Rupee 53.29 53.08 -0.39 Ringgit 3.0710 3.1685 +3.17 Yuan 6.3052 6.2940 -0.18 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)