* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, inflows; c.bank suspected
* S.Korean exporters lift won, traders clear dlr holdings
* Ringgit up, but 3.07/dlr resisted
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Thursday as investors covered short
positions, viewing recent slides as overdone, and on demand by
exporters, although the outlook for regional units stayed murky
on European debt worries.
The Taiwan dollar, the Philippine peso
and the South Korean won gained as exporters in those
economies bought them for month-end settlements.
The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit
advanced as traders reduced long positions in the U.S.
dollar following rebounds in the euro and regional
shares.
Still, investors refrained from chasing emerging Asian
currencies as violent protests against austerity steps in Spain
and Greece highlighted the challenges facing debt-ridden euro
zone countries.
"In general we are probably seeing some profit-taking (from
dollars) today, as markets probably overreacted on the dollar
strength," said Maybank FX research head Saktiandi Supaat in
Singapore.
But until the situations in Spain and Greece are resolved,
"there is always the risk of safe haven flows into the dollar,
causing Asian currencies to lose their medium-term
fundamentals," Supaat added.
Since last week, most emerging Asian currencies have given
up part of gains this month powered by major central banks'
policy easing. Now, investors have shifted focus back to the
slowing global economy and the European debt crisis.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on month-end demand from exporters
and some inflows from foreign financial institutions.
Exporters were lined up to sell the U.S. dollar above levels
of 29.400 versus the Taiwan dollar, according to dealers.
But the central bank was suspected of buying greenbacks
around 29.350, limiting the upside of the island's currency,
dealers said.
WON
The won rose on settlement demand from exporters while
interbank speculators cleared dollar-long positions.
"Continuous demand from exporters prevented some offshore
funds from covering dollar-short positions. They may adjust
those positions only if dollar/won rises to 1,125," said a
foreign bank dealer in Seoul said.
A South Korean bank dealer said exporters are likely to keep
supporting the won although the local unit may weaken once those
corporate bids are completed.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso gained as interbank speculators cut
dollar holdings, although investors stayed cautious over
possible demand for the greenback before the end of the quarter
and month.
Domestic exporters and leveraged funds also bought the local
currency, dealers said.
A European bank dealer in Manila said the peso is seen
having room to strengthen further. Market players appeared to
still hold dollar long positions to clear, he added.
Still, the dealer said the local unit is unlikely to
strengthen past 41.80 per dollar.
"The market will hold around 41.80 for now unless the euro
rallies above $1.29 again. But given the euro zone's
uncertainty, I doubt the market would rally that much," he
added.
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced as investors covered short positions in
the Malaysian currency with the euro holding ground.
Still, the local unit found a resistance line at 3.0700 as
domestic investors bought dollars around the level.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar tried to clear a resistance level at
1.2277 per U.S. dollar, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement
of its weakness since mid-September.
The city-state's currency found support in thin trading from
a jump in Shanghai stocks, dealers said.
Still, the local unit has another technical resistance at
1.2271, the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.70 77.73 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2282 1.2316 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 29.364 29.497 +0.45
Korean won 1116.00 1121.10 +0.46
Baht 30.97 30.98 +0.03
Peso 41.86 42.02 +0.38
Rupiah 9585.00 9580.00 -0.05
Rupee 53.29 53.51 +0.41
Ringgit 3.0710 3.0825 +0.37
Yuan 6.3052 6.3020 -0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.70 76.92 -1.01
Sing dlr 1.2282 1.2969 +5.59
Taiwan dlr 29.364 30.290 +3.15
Korean won 1116.00 1151.80 +3.21
Baht 30.97 31.55 +1.87
Peso 41.86 43.84 +4.73
Rupiah 9585.00 9060.00 -5.48
Rupee 53.29 53.08 -0.39
Ringgit 3.0710 3.1685 +3.17
Yuan 6.3052 6.2940 -0.18
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI, Yena Park in
SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)