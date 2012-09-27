(Repeats story from late Thursday)
* Long rupee positions largest since early February
* Bullish bets on yuan highest since late April
* Optimism on Asia FX weakens; more bearish on rupiah
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Bullish bets on the Indian
rupee hit a near eight-month high and optimism on the Chinese
yuan rose to its highest level in five months over the last two
weeks, even as investors slashed long positions in most emerging
Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed.
Long positions in the rupee climbed to their
largest level since early February, the survey of 11 analysts
showed on Thursday, as investors hailed the Indian government's
fast-tracked fiscal and economic reforms.
On Monday, the rupee soared to its strongest reading versus
the U.S. dollar in more than four months. The rupee, which had
lost as much as 7.4 percent in late June from the end of 2011,
has eased 0.3 percent so far this year.
Positive bets on the yuan increased to their
highest level since late April, as investors reduced bearish
calls on the currency before a week-long Chinese holiday next
week, sending it to a five-month peak versus the greenback.
But bullish positions in most other emerging Asian
currencies were reduced, according to the poll conducted on
Wednesday and Thursday.
Long positions in the Malaysian ringgit were
slashed by almost two-thirds and similar bets on the Philippine
peso were nearly halved.
Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah quadrupled on
sustained dollar demand from local corporates.
The less optimistic stance on emerging Asian currencies came
as investors took profits on recent gains which were spurred by
central bank stimulus and refocused their attention on the
slowing global economy and the prolonged euro zone debt crisis.
This is markedly different from the previous poll published
on Sept 13 which showed that bullish bets on emerging Asian
currencies had been increased after European policymakers
announced steps to ease the three-year-old crisis in Europe.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
16-Aug -0.01 -0.69 -0.61 0.52 0.21 0.34 -0.30 -0.48 -0.06
02-Aug -0.34 -1.04 -1.11 -0.10 0.17 0.10 -0.60 -1.15 -0.22
19-Jul -0.35 -0.98 -1.11 0.10 0.02 0.29 -0.06 -1.13 -0.20
05-Jul -0.08 -0.78 -0.39 0.76 0.18 0.23 0.34 -0.84 0.23
(Additional reporting by Anooja Debnath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
(jongwoo.cheon@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870-3841; Reuters
Messaging: jongwoo.cheon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)