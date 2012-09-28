* Won jumps on offshore funds, stop-loss dlr selling * Taiwan dlr up on exporters, inflows; intervention spotted * Philippine peso rises on remittance inflows * Rupee up 5.5 pct in Q3; Sing dlr up 3.3 pct (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as Spain's economic reforms and budget plans bolstered risk appetite and regional units are on course to post quarterly gains powered by major central banks' policy stimulus. The South Korean won hit a near 11-month high as demand from offshore funds and exporters spurred stop-loss dollar selling among interbank speculators. Taiwanese exporters and foreign financial institutions lifted the island's currency, while the Philippine peso enjoyed remittance inflows. Asian stocks, the euro and commodities also rose after Spain unveiled a detailed timetable for economic reform and a budget based mostly on sharp spending cuts rather than tax hikes, as Madrid continues to talk with European Union authorities about the terms of a possible aid package. "Spain gave a big holiday present to Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, referring to holidays of China, Hong Kong and South Korea next week. "Asian currencies will leap more in the fourth quarter if China takes another stimulus, although their gains might not be that big. China is unlikely to take a bold step as the property market is still hot," Jeong added. Financial markets are hopeful that a slowing Chinese economy would mean stimulus measures by Beijing, in the wake of similar moves by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far this quarter, underpinned by policy easing from the Fed and the BOJ, and also European policymakers' steps to tackle the debt crisis. The Indian rupee has been the best performer with a 5.5 percent gain against the dollar so far this quarter, according to Thomson Reuters' data, as investors have lauded the government's fast-tracked fiscal and economic reforms. If the local unit maintains the rise, that would be the largest quarterly percentage gains since the second quarter of 2009, the data showed. The rupee may rise further if the country continues on the reform path, analysts said, while a Reuters poll showed bullish positions in the currency hit a near eight-month high. The Singapore dollar has risen 3.3 percent, following the rupee, boosted by investors seeking safe haven currencies and a battle for control of the brewer of Tiger beer, one of Singapore's iconic brands. Still, it is premature to conclude emerging Asian currencies will advance further in the fourth quarter, given sustained worries about European debt problems and a slowing global economy, dealers and analysts said. "There is social unrest in Spain and we should see the result of a stress test," said a senior currency dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "QE3 will not bring the same effect as QE2. We did not have much risk-on yet as global growth is still slowing," he added, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing. Later in the day, a stress test of Spain's banking sector will be released, which will reveal how much more money is needed to recapitalise its banks. The lingering worries are likely to keep emerging Asian currencies from rising further, some analysts said. "I expect relatively stable performance, since Asian currencies already reacted to the good news. There is unlikely to be another round of significant progress regarding European debt," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Cheung said there was still risk on Europe, such as any hindrance to the implementation of austerity and bailout plans. WON The won advanced to 1,110.5 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 4, 2011 as offshore macro funds bought it and South Korean exporters joined the bids for month-end settlements. Those bids forced traders to dump dollar holdings to stop losses, which they had built up with caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength. The South Korean unit has room to strengthen further, probably to 1,109.4, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation in 2011. The local unit is seen heading to 1,100, once the retracement is cleared, but the authorities hold the key, dealers and analysts said. "Everything is up to intervention. It makes sense to prevent the won's strength as the authorities cannot ease policy right now," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Meanwhile, Seoul's financial market will be closed on Monday for a holiday. China's financial markets will be shut the whole of next week to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, while Hong Kong will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained with the U.S. dollar down broadly and on some demand from exporters' for month-end settlements. The island's currency also found support from foreign financial institutions, although their inflows were not that strong, dealers said. But the central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollars around 29.300-29.400, preventing investors from chasing the local currency, according to dealers. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso advanced on demand from model funds and remittance inflows, although trading was subdued, dealers said. The peso is expected to strengthen further as relief from Spain may bring more funds to the country, a European bank dealer in Manila said. "It looks like 42.00 became a top for dollar/peso. During the past days, people turned to long dollar because of the euro zone jitters. They squared the long positions, but they were not able to reinstate short yet," the dealer said, expecting the peso to head to 41.60. On Wednesday, the Philippine currency weakened to 42.02 per dollar on worries about a global economic slowdown and the euro zone's debt crisis. RINGGIT The ringgit initially strengthened past 3.0615, the 50.0 percent retracement of its depreciation from mid-September. But the Malaysian currency gave up some of the gains on month-end dollar demand from domestic corporates and as local traders booked profits. Trading was also thin as investors were keeping an eye on the country's budget for next year to be announced at 0800 GMT. Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to court voters with a generous budget ahead of a looming election, while taking steps to cut the country's fiscal deficit and tackle its rising debt burden. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.50 77.60 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2260 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.286 29.420 +0.46 Korean won 1111.40 1116.20 +0.43 Baht 30.79 30.85 +0.19 Peso 41.72 41.87 +0.36 Rupiah 9570.00 9570.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.70 53.01 +0.60 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0710 +0.28 Yuan 6.2869 6.3025 +0.25 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.50 76.92 -0.75 Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2969 +5.90 Taiwan dlr 29.286 30.290 +3.43 Korean won 1111.40 1151.80 +3.64 Baht 30.79 31.55 +2.47 Peso 41.72 43.84 +5.08 Rupiah 9570.00 9060.00 -5.33 Rupee 52.70 53.08 +0.73 Ringgit 3.0625 3.1685 +3.46 Yuan 6.2869 6.2940 +0.11 (Additional reporting by Emily Cahn in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)