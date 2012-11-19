SINGAPORE, Nov 19 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.21 81.38 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2256 1.2269 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.160 29.272 +0.38 Korean won 1086.45 1092.20 +0.53 Baht 30.71 30.76 +0.15 Peso 41.26 41.33 +0.17 Rupiah 9630.00 9620.00 -0.10 Rupee 55.16 55.17 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0640 3.0700 +0.20 Yuan 6.2373 6.2356 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.21 76.92 -5.28 Sing dlr 1.2256 1.2969 +5.82 Taiwan dlr 29.160 30.290 +3.88 Korean won 1086.45 1151.80 +6.02 Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74 Peso 41.26 43.84 +6.25 Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92 Rupee 55.16 53.08 -3.77 Ringgit 3.0640 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.2373 6.2940 +0.91 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)