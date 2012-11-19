* Won hits 15-mth high vs yen
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 The South Korean won led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as hopes for progress
in the U.S. budget problems spurred investors to resume adding
bullish bets in regional units after slides in the last week.
Offshore funds and domestic exporters lifted the won
by 0.5 percent against the dollar.
The South Korean currency also hit its strongest
in more than 15 months versus the yen amid expectations that
next month's election in Japan will result in victory for an
opposition, the Liberal Democratic Party, that wants the central
bank to aggressively ease monetary policy.
The Taiwan dollar gained on inflows from foreign
financial institutions and demand from exporters. Interbank
speculators increased long positions in the Malaysian ringgit
and the Philippine peso rose on remittance
inflows.
Regional stocks advanced after U.S. Republican and
Democratic congressional leaders emerged from a meeting with
President Barack Obama on Friday pledging to find common ground
on taxes and spending that would allow them to avert a "fiscal
cliff" that could send the economy back into recession.
"Optimistic news on the fiscal cliff could resume an
appreciation trend in emerging Asian currencies," said Jeong
My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"Still, we have not seen a resolution yet. The negotiations
are ongoing and there would be ups and down, given characters of
politics," Jeong added.
Last week, most emerging Asian currencies slid as investors
shed riskier assets on worries over the U.S. fiscal problems.
Investors are concerned over whether European officials
meeting on Tuesday to discuss aid for debt-ridden Greece can
reach agreement on Friday.
Dealers are also wary of possible intervention by Asian
central banks to stem their currencies' gains amid all the
uncertainties afflicting other regions.
WON
The won rose on demand from offshore leveraged funds and
local exporters, dealers said.
The South Korean currency hit 13.3260 per yen, its strongest
since Aug. 4, 2011.
The won is likely to stay firm despite caution over dollar
purchases by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its
strength, they added.
"The won will not fall without strong intervention.
Exporters will keep selling dollars by month-end," said a senior
foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Still, some analysts and dealers saw risks of corrections as
investors may book profits on a won that is the second best
performer this year among emerging Asian currencies, with a 6.0
percent gain against the dollar.
Barclays expected profit taking concern over potential
intervention to weaken the won before a presidential election in
December.
Barclays advised selling the won against the ringgit
with a one-month target of 375.0. The ringgit eased
0.2 percent to 354.6.
"We think that Bank Negara Malaysia will allow a degree of
MYR outperformance versus its trading partners' currencies after
marked underperformance in Q3, particularly versus the KRW," it
said in a note.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as interbank speculators cut dollar
holdings, tracking a firm Singapore dollar.
But some investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on the
Malaysian currency, given uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal
cliff.
"It is too early to say we want to short dollar/ringgit
here. The U.S. negotiation can go either way again and risk
assets appeared to be a bit oversold," said a Malaysian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' demand for
settlements and inflows from foreign financial institutions.
Exporters aggressively bought the Taiwan dollar when it was
weaker than 29.180 to the U.S. dollar, dealers said.
But some foreign financial investors unloaded the island's
currency amid caution over potential intervention by the central
bank to stem its appreciation, they added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso rose on remittance inflows and as
interbank speculators resumed building bullish positions in the
peso. Dollar-short covering last week gave investors with
chances to buy the peso on dips, dealers said. The Philippine
currency lost 0.7 percent against the dollar last week,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Still, investors stayed wary of potential intervention by
the central bank to keep the peso weaker than 41.20 to the
dollar.
"As long as positive news keeps coming from the U.S.,
dollar/peso will remain on track to test 41.00 before year
ends," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Offshore funds, custodian banks and local interbank
speculators lifted the Singapore dollar, dealers said.
Some investors reduced long positions in the U.S. dollar as
the greenback failed to stay stronger than 1.2300 to the
Singapore dollar.
