* Korea sees no need for new steps on inflows -vice fin min
* Won at 14-mth high vs dlr; intervention spotted -dealers
* Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreign financial inflows
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 The South Korean won hit a
14-month high to the dollar on Tuesday supported by comments the
country sees no need for fresh steps to curb inflows, leading
gains among emerging Asian currencies hopeful about a compromise
in the U.S. budget crisis.
South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said the
country does not believe current market conditions demand new
regulations to reduce the risks from rapid foreign capital
inflows.
The comment prompted offshore funds to chase the South
Korean currency and stop-loss dollar selling.
The won's appreciation drove other emerging Asian currencies
such as the Taiwan dollar. Moody's Investors Service's
cut to France's rating put pressure on the euro, leading to some
regional currencies edging higher against the euro.
Regional stocks also gained on views that U.S. lawmakers
will reach a deal to avoid $600 billion in tax increases and
spending cuts starting in January -- the "fiscal cliff" that
threatens to send the U.S. economy, Asia's major exports market,
back into recession.
"Asian central banks will try to intervene, but volatility
is low and if their currency gain is a broad based move,
intervention will be lighter," said BNP Paribas currency
strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore.
Thio expected emerging Asian currencies to rise further and
said she preferred the won, the Chinese yuan and the
Taiwan dollar.
Asian foreign exchange authorities, including central banks
of Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan, have been spotted
buying U.S. dollars to stem appreciation in their currencies as
the global economy has not secured strong growth momentum yet.
Some short-term investors had bearish bets on emerging Asian
currencies due to such intervention and with worries about the
U.S. budget deal and European debt issues.
But those investors had to cover short positions in regional
units when the authorities did not intervene as much as they had
expected and on a recovery in risk sentiment.
WON
The won hit 1,081.0 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9,
2011 after the vice finance minister's remarks on inflows.
Technically, the South Korean currency is seen heading to
1,078, around the bottom of the downtrend channel starting from
late August and its weakest on Sept. 9 last year.
The country's short-term external debt dipped during the
third quarter with its ratio to foreign reserves dropping to the
lowest in six and a half years, central bank data showed.
"As Korea has successfully reduced its FX funding
vulnerability, the implementation of further macro-prudential
measures seems unlikely in the near term," said Young Sun Kwon,
economist at Nomura, in a note.
But the won's strength is seen slow as the foreign exchange
authorities are likely to stem its strength, dealers said.
Despite the vice minister's remark, the authorities were spotted
buying dollars, they added.
That came as the won hit a 15-month high to the yen, eroding
South Korean exporters' price competitiveness against Japanese
peers.
The South Korean currency touched 13.2876 to the yen, its
firmest since Aug. 4 2011 as Shinzo Abe, the leader of Japan's
opposition Liberal Democratic Party which has a commanding lead
in opinion polls ahead of the election on Dec. 16, urged the
Bank of Japan to pursue "unlimited" easing.
"I don't think the won will breach 1,180 easily as the
authorities will keep intervening," said a senior foreign bank
dealer in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar tracked the won's strength and domestic
exporters bought the island's unit for settlements.
It also found support from some inflows from foreign
financial institutions.
But investors were wary of potential intervention by the
central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from strengthening
past 29.000 to the U.S. currency.
RINGGIT
The ringgit strengthened past 3.0572 per dollar, the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness since Oct. 18, on
demand from interbank speculators in slow trading.
Still, domestic investors and leveraged funds took profits
on sustained worries about the U.S. fiscal problems.
The Malaysian currency also has a technical resistance at
3.0532, the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku chart. The ringgit
has been staying weaker than the line since early November.
"I will short the dollar intraday, but I will not hold the
positions. A lot of things would happen including the EU news
and U.S. fiscal cliff news. I will wait for the right
conditions," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0630 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 81.26 81.39 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2237 1.2235 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.105 29.202 +0.33
Korean won 1081.90 1087.00 +0.47
Baht 30.67 30.72 +0.16
Peso 41.12 41.19 +0.16
Rupiah 9630.00 9625.00 -0.05
Rupee 54.91 55.06 +0.27
Ringgit 3.0565 3.0645 +0.26
Yuan 6.2297 6.2345 +0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 81.26 76.92 -5.34
Sing dlr 1.2237 1.2969 +5.98
Taiwan dlr 29.105 30.290 +4.07
Korean won 1081.90 1151.80 +6.46
Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87
Peso 41.12 43.84 +6.61
Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92
Rupee 54.91 53.08 -3.33
Ringgit 3.0565 3.1685 +3.66
Yuan 6.2297 6.2940 +1.03
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)