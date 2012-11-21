* S.Korea needs to scrutinise won volatility - fin min * Won dips but recover losses on custodian banks * Sing dlr edges down vs U.S. dlr on funds * Asia FX rise vs yen, euro ; Sing dlr at 19-mth peak to yen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Most emerging Asian currencies dipped against the dollar on Wednesday amid increased caution over intervention by regional authorities and after euro zone officials failed to reach an agreement on Greece. The South Korean won weakened after Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said the country needs to scrutinise the currency's recent volatility and will take action to stabilise the exchange rate if necessary. The Singapore dollar skidded on profit-taking by some hedge funds, while the Malaysian ringgit slid on dollar demand related to daily fixing. Regional stocks fell as euro zone finance ministers ended their meeting in Brussels without an agreement on the next tranche of loans to Greece. But emerging Asian currencies recovered some of tjheir earlier losses, as analysts and dealers saw their depreciation as a chance to add to already bullish positions. Against the euro and the yen, most emerging Asian currencies rose. The Singapore dollar hit a near 19-month high versus the yen and the won touched a 16-month peak to the Japanese currency. "It is rather impressive resilience. The lack of an agreement on Greece is unpleasant but not wholly surprising," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, referring to regional units' recovery from early weakness. Most regional units have been major beneficiaries of policy easing by major central banks, which prompted investors to seek higher yields with stronger fundamentals. Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party said that on its return to power it would set a 2 percent inflation target with an eye to revising the law governing the Bank of Japan, calling for bold monetary easing through cooperation between the government and the central bank. "Asian currencies do not really react to European issues as they have developed enough tolerance. Investors are focusing more on fundamentals," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. Still, some analysts and dealers warned of possible corrections in regional units, citing continued sluggishness in the global economy. Foreign exchange authorities across the region may not allow further appreciation as long as exports remain weak, they added. "The question is when profit-taking comes into the picture," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "It will eventually come post Thanksgiving since the market will not want to roll over long Asia ex-Japan FX into early 2013 given the risk of weakness in external trade sectors of many of the Asian economies, particularly, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea and India." WON The won eased as the finance minister's comment prompted investors to cover dollar-short positions. But it rcouped some of its early losses as demand from custodian banks and as some interbank speculators cut long positions in the greenback, dealers said. The authorities were not spotted buying the greenback, they added. The won is unlikely to extend its slide as some dealers and analysts doubted the government would adopt fresh measures soon to check its gains. "The finance minister warned against the won's recent sharp gains in the short term. But I wonder if any new measures will be effective," said a currency analyst, asking not to be identified given sensitivity of the matter. "Fresh measures seem to be on the table, but I don't think it is a time to implement them now," the analyst added. The won has gained nearly 5 percent against the dollar since Aug. 31, while most of its Asian peers have advanced around 2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Some investors were looking to buy the won on dips, especially against the yen. The South Korean currency hit 13.2028 to the Japanese unit, its strongest since July 12 last year. The won did not fall further even after the euro slumped. "Without actual intervention, the won's weakness is seen as a chance to buy it," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased as some momentum funds covered short positions in the greenback. The city-state's currency came under further pressure as there was no agreement among euro zone finance ministers on Greece. But the Singapore dollar hit 1.4937 to the yen, its strongest since April 28, 2011. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local corporates with the month-end approaching and as foreign banks sold the Indonesian currency, dealers said. The central bank was spotted selling dollars through state-run banks to limit the rupiah's downside, dealers said. Earlier this month, bond inflows had eased depreciation pressure on the rupiah, the worst performing emerging Asian currency for this year, but some foreign banks sold bonds to take profits, currency dealers said. The Indonesian currency is expected to weaken more until the end of the month on corporate dollar demand, although the central bank is likely to keep intervening, they added. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as investors took profit on a weaker euro and a softer Australian dollar. Dollar demand linked to daily fixing also weighed on the Malaysian currency, dealers said. But the ringgit recovered most of initial slides, tracking its Asian peers. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.84 81.72 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2256 1.2240 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.133 29.145 +0.04 Korean won 1083.20 1082.20 -0.09 Baht 30.69 30.69 +0.00 Peso 41.18 41.17 -0.01 Rupiah 9633.00 9628.00 -0.05 Rupee 55.27 55.10 -0.31 Ringgit 3.0640 3.0605 -0.11 Yuan 6.2300 6.2326 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.84 76.92 -6.01 Sing dlr 1.2256 1.2969 +5.82 Taiwan dlr 29.133 30.290 +3.97 Korean won 1083.20 1151.80 +6.33 Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80 Peso 41.18 43.84 +6.47 Rupiah 9633.00 9060.00 -5.95 Rupee 55.27 53.08 -3.95 Ringgit 3.0640 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.2300 6.2940 +1.03 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)