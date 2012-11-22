* S.Korea warns it may curb derivatives to stem won
* Seoul bought nearly $1 bln for intervention - dealers
* Intervention caution limits Taiwan dlr, Philippine peso
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 South Korea pushed down the
won on Thursday with warnings and official intervention, capping
gains among emerging Asian currencies despite new signs of
recovery in China and the United States, as well as hopes of an
aid deal for Greece.
Initially, the won hit a 14-month high against the dollar
and a 16-month peak versus the yen, but
quickly turned weaker as Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku
said the country was ready to stem the currency's strength, by
measures such as lowering the ceilings on banks' foreign
exchange derivatives positions.
In addition, South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were
estimated to have bought close to $1 billion to weaken the won,
dealers said.
The official comments and intervention follow the won's
recent appreciation - rising faster than other Asian currencies
and leaping against the yen, eroding the price competitiveness
of domestic exporters in overseas markets.
The local unit has risen nearly 10 percent against the
Japanese currency since September, according to Thomson Reuters
data. During the period, shares in Hyundai Motor Co
have lost about 13 percent while Toyota Motor Corp has
leaped nearly 14 percent.
"Korean authorities hastened due to a weaker yen and because
the won's appreciation was greater than others. They appeared to
defend the 1,080 level (to the dollar)," said Yuna Park, a
currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"I don't expect other Asian central banks to follow Korea's
tougher stance yet. But if the yen keeps falling while other
Asian currencies continue to rise next year, it is possible to
see their stances getting tougher too," Park added.
The central banks of Asian countries such as the
Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan have been spotted buying U.S.
dollars to stem their currencies' gains.
Emerging Asian currencies have been major beneficiaries of
policy easing by major central banks, which spurred investors to
seek the higher yields with stronger fundamentals available in
some emerging economies.
Recently, regional units have risen versus the yen with the
Singapore dollar hitting 19-month high to the Japanese unit on
expectations of the Bank of Japan's implementing further
stimulus.
Japan's main opposition party continued to call for bold
monetary expansion by the Bank of Japan, pushing down the yen
across the board.
Emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay firm as the
United States and China - the world's top two economies and
Asia's major export markets - showed more signs of recovery.
China's vast manufacturing sector saw actitivty accelerate
in November for the first time in 13 months, preliminary results
from a factory survey showed, a sign that the pace of economic
growth has revived after seven consecutive quarters of slowdown.
U.S. manufacturing grew in November at its quickest pace in
five months, with a rise in domestic demand hinting that
factories could provide a boost to economic growth in the fourth
quarter
Hopes also increased for an agreement to extend aid to
Greece after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a deal was
still possible next Monday when European finance ministers meet
again.
WON
The won weakened not only on the deputy finance minister's
warnings but also actual dollar purchases by the foreign
exchange authorities.
Earlier, the South Korean currency hit 1,080.2 to the
dollar, its strongest since Sept. 9, 2011. It also touched
13.0763 versus the yen, its peak since July 8 last year.
"The authorities definitely put on the strong brake against
the won's unobstructed appreciation," said a South Korean bank
dealer in Seoul.
But investors saw the won staying firm although the
authorities will keep attempting to slow it down.
"The market will take a pause, given the authorities' strong
determination. But I don't think the trend has been reversed yet
as many are still lined up to buy the won," said another dealer
in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on inflows from foreign financial
institutions in subdued trading.
Interbank speculators hesitated to make big bets before the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, dealers said.
Investors were cautious over possible intervention by the
island's central bank to prevent the Taiwan dollar from
strengthening past 29.100 to the greenback, they added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso gained on remittance inflows and as
interbank speculators bought the currency after the strong China
manufacturing survey.
Investors stayed wary of potential dollar-buying
intervention by the central bank, but the peso is seen staying
firm, dealers said.
"Unless onshore swap points collapse here, people would
prefer to sell dollars in any uptick," said a foreign bank
dealer in Manila.
Short-term peso forwards were not quoted at a
discount yet.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0630 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.42 82.53 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2249 1.2245 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.133 29.179 +0.16
Korean won 1085.80 1083.20 -0.24
Baht 30.69 30.71 +0.05
Peso 41.08 41.15 +0.17
Rupiah 9635.00 9633.00 -0.02
Rupee 55.18 55.11 -0.13
Ringgit 3.0600 3.0625 +0.08
Yuan 6.2289 6.2302 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.42 76.92 -6.67
Sing dlr 1.2249 1.2969 +5.88
Taiwan dlr 29.133 30.290 +3.97
Korean won 1085.80 1151.80 +6.08
Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80
Peso 41.08 43.84 +6.73
Rupiah 9635.00 9060.00 -5.97
Rupee 55.18 53.08 -3.81
Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55
Yuan 6.2289 6.2940 +1.05
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin
in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)