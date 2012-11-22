* Bullish bets on Chinese yuan at highest since mid-Jan
* Long positions in S.Korean won up to 2-yr high
* Indian rupee sees five-fold rise in short positions
* Optimism for most Asian FX ease on intervention caution
By Sumanta Dey and Jongwoo Cheon
BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Bullish bets on the
Chinese yuan jumped to the largest since mid-January over the
past two weeks while investors further increased their long
positions on the South Korean won to the highest level in over
two years, a Reuters poll showed.
Currency market players remained optimistic about the
outlook for most emerging Asian units on hopes that U.S.
politicans will reach a deal to avert a fiscal crisis and after
recent data showed recoveries in the U.S. and Chinese economies
-- Asia's major export markets.
Still, investors slightly reduced long positions in most
other regional currencies earlier this month on caution over
possible intervention by central banks to stem gains in their
currencies.
Highlighting such risks, South Korea dumped up to $1 billion
worth of won on Thursday and warned of other measures in its
strongest action in months to halt a rally in the currency that
is heaping more on the country's struggling exporters.
The Reuters poll showed optimism of further gains in the won
had grown in the last two weeks, with long positions
on the currency at the highest since October, 2010.
Earlier this week, the won's appreciation accelerated after
Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said the country does not
believe current market conditions demand new regulations to
reduce risks from rapid foreign capital inflows.
That helped the South Korean currency hit a 14-month high to
the dollar and a 16-month peak versus the yen.
Long positions on the yuan rose by half, to its
highest this year, according to the poll of 15 currency
strategists conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.
Despite efforts by the central bank to curb its strength,
the yuan rallied to record highs last week on signs of a
recovery in the world's second-largest economy and as domestic
firms unwound dollar holdings.
OUTLOOK ON RUPEE WORSENS AGAIN
Views on the Indian rupee, however, grew grimmer,
with net short positions on the currency increasing by five
times, as compared with two weeks ago.
Bearish bets on the rupee have now climbed to thei highest
since late June, reversing the short trend of optimism seen
after New Delhi announced reforms in September to attract
foreign capital and reignite growth.
Long positions on the Philippine Peso, the best
performing Asian currency so far in 2012, were slightly scaled
back, according to the poll, but remained close to three-month
highs.
Expectations of strong domestic growth despite the global
downdraft have propelled the currency nearly 7 percent higher
this year, proving a headache for the country where exports make
up almost two-fifths of economic output.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and
Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follow
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31
8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34
25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44
11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
30-Aug 0.07 -0.42 -0.05 0.70 -0.15 0.08 -0.44 -0.20 -0.04
