SINGAPORE, Nov 27 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0142 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.98 82.07 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2213 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.050 29.143 +0.32 Korean won 1083.70 1085.50 +0.17 Baht 30.65 30.69 +0.13 *Peso 40.94 41.00 +0.16 Rupiah 9580.00 9595.00 +0.16 Rupee 55.73 55.73 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0503 3.0545 +0.14 Yuan 6.2223 6.2255 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.98 76.92 -6.17 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2969 +6.21 Taiwan dlr 29.050 30.290 +4.27 Korean won 1083.70 1151.80 +6.28 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 40.94 43.84 +7.10 Rupiah 9580.00 9060.00 -5.43 Rupee 55.73 53.08 -4.76 Ringgit 3.0503 3.1685 +3.88 Yuan 6.2223 6.2940 +1.15 * The latest Philippine peso price is from a domestic voice broker. Philippine PDS FX Spot page is not updating due to an issue at source. See alert. (Reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Jongwoo Cheon)