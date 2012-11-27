* S.Korea to reduce limits on banks' FX derivatives holdings * Exporters, offshore funds support won * Philippine peso up on remittances, stop-loss dlr selling * Taiwan dlr higher on exporters, inflows * Philippine, Singapore, Taiwan intervention spotted-dealers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 27 The South Korean won rose despite tougher rules and the Philippine peso hit its strongest level in more than four-and-a-half years on Tuesday with a Greek deal supporting emerging Asian currencies, although intervention was spotted capping the upside. South Korea decided to cut ceilings on foreign currency derivatives positions of banks and warned it could take additional steps to stem hot money inflows that have pushed up the value of the won. Despite the move, the won crawled higher on demand from offshore funds and exporters. The Philippine peso gained on remittance inflows and stop-loss dollar selling. The Taiwan dollar advanced thanks to exporters and inflows from foreign financial institutions. Dealers said they spotted the central banks of Philippines and Taiwan were spotted buying U.S. dollars. Regional stocks and the euro also rose after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid was announced. "I will keep long positions in Asian currencies as long as the euro stays above 1.2950," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The euro hovered around 1.2990 to the dollar. Still, emerging Asian currencies are seen vulnerable to possible corrections as the agreement has been priced in regional units, some dealers and analysts said. In addition to regional authorities' steps to curb currency appreciation, investors are wary of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of steep tax increases and spending cuts which could push Asia's major export market into recession. Republicans and Democrats were still at odds as Congress returned from its Thanksgiving holiday break. "There is little momentum to push up Asian currencies more from here, although it is hard to doubt that there is a long-term bullish trend in the improving U.S. and Chinese economies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Some of them are likely to suffer from short-term corrections on potential intervention and fiscal cliff worries," said Park, adding that recent outperformers such as the Philippine peso were likely to fall more. The peso was the best-performing emerging Asian currency this year with a 7.2 percent gain against the dollar so far. WON The won gained as offshore funds took the announcement of the tighter regulations as chances to buy it on dips. Exporters joined the bids. Investors have prepared for the measures and the announcement cleared uncertainty over the rules, dealers said. Still, investors stayed cautious over possible dollar-purchases by the authorities for intervention. That caused domestic importers to buy dollars for payments. "Actual intervention became more important. But they will defend the 1,080 no matter what happens," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "They need to do something on FX to support the economy as other countries are easing policies," he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso hit 40.870 per dollar, its strongest since March 2008, as investors dumped greenbacks to stop losses after the 41.000 was broken. The central bank was spotted buying dollars to slow down the peso's strength, repeating its recent warnings, dealers said. "Peso appreciation is driven more by fundamental flows like exports, tourist receipts, remittances and BPO (business process outsourcing) revenues," Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a text message. "BSP is of course conscious of the possible fallout in terms of lower external competitiveness... will continue to check the remaining space for FX regulatory liberalization," he added, referring to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Some investors took profits with some short-term peso forwards quoted at a discount. "The market seems to be a bit cautious in selling spot dollar lower as onshore points are softer and the euro's upward momentum may have slowed," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. Investors are keeping an eye on the country's third quarter growth data due on Wednesday for clues on the central bank's policy meeting in December. Philippine economic growth likely defied the global downdraft and picked up modestly in the third quarter thanks to strong domestic demand and a late spurt in exports, a Reuters poll showed. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for settlements and as foreign financial institutions bought the currency after the Greece deal. But the central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollars to stem the island's unit around 29.050-29.070 to the greenback, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, dealers said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar barely changed as intervention by the central bank was spotted, dealers said. The city-state's currency initially strengthened to 1.2207 to the U.S. dollar, but agent banks of the Monetary Authority of Singapore were spotted buying U.S. dollars at around that level, the dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.26 82.07 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.2213 1.2213 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.083 29.143 +0.21 Korean won 1084.00 1085.50 +0.14 Baht 30.67 30.69 +0.07 Peso 40.90 41.00 +0.24 Rupiah 9600.00 9595.00 -0.05 Rupee 55.70 55.73 +0.05 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0545 +0.15 Yuan 6.2223 6.2255 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.26 76.92 -6.49 Sing dlr 1.2213 1.2969 +6.19 Taiwan dlr 29.083 30.290 +4.15 Korean won 1084.00 1151.80 +6.25 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 40.90 43.84 +7.19 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 55.70 53.08 -4.70 Ringgit 3.0500 3.1685 +3.89 Yuan 6.2223 6.2940 +1.15 (Additional reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA, Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan)