SINGAPORE, Nov 29 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.09 82.05 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2220 1.2222 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.117 29.175 +0.20 Korean won 1084.70 1086.50 +0.17 Baht 30.72 30.71 -0.03 Peso 40.87 40.90 +0.07 Rupiah 9605.00 9595.00 -0.10 Rupee 55.45 55.45 0.00 Ringgit 3.0470 3.0535 +0.21 Yuan 6.2291 6.2273 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.09 76.92 -6.30 Sing dlr 1.2220 1.2969 +6.13 Taiwan dlr 29.117 30.290 +4.03 Korean won 1084.70 1151.80 +6.19 Baht 30.72 31.55 +2.70 Peso 40.87 43.84 +7.27 Rupiah 9605.00 9060.00 -5.67 Rupee 55.45 53.08 -4.27 Ringgit 3.0470 3.1685 +3.99 Yuan 6.2291 6.2940 +1.04