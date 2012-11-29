* Won up on exporters; intervention suspected * Exporters, inflows support Taiwan dlr; importers limit * Philippine peso weaker on c.bank talk, profit-taking (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Renewed hopes for a U.S. budget deal supported most emerging Asian currencies, but regional units faced a roadblock of intervention by foreign exchange authorities acting to stem appreciation. The South Korean won rose on month-end demand from exporters, but its upside was capped with the foreign exchange authorities suspected of buying dollars. The Taiwan dollar gained on similar corporate bids and inflows from foreign financial institutions, but domestic importers bought U.S. dollars amid caution over intervention. The Philippine peso turned weaker on market talk of central bank dollar demand and investor profit-taking. "Regional authorities have no have choice but to intervene as the liquidity created by global easing is seen focusing on Asia, not on emerging markets as a whole," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Most emerging Asian currencies have gained from the policy stimulus of major central banks as funds flow to the region's stronger economic fundamentals, but currency appreciation has bitten into the price competitiveness of emerging countries' products in overseas markets amid slow global growth. South Korea on Tuesday tightened regulation by cutting ceilings on the foreign exchange derivatives holdings of banks to slow inflows of hot money. Still, most regional units are likely to stay firm as hopes remain intact that the United States will avert a fiscal crisis, dealers and analysts said. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner expressed optimism that the his party could reach a deal with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures. WON The won gained on some month-end demand from exporters, while foreign exchange authorities were suspected of acting to limiting its upside, dealers said. "Exporters and the authorities stood opposite to each other. We will continue to see such confrontation for the time being," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "The authorities are unlikely to allow the won to strengthen past 1,080 per dollar by year-end." PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso turned weaker as the central bank was spotted intervening and interbank speculators squared bullish bets before a long weekend. Earlier, the peso strengthened to 40.85 per dollar. Financial markets in Philippines will be closed on Friday for a holiday. The peso is seen staying under pressure for a short term as investors still appeared to hold long positions in the unit, some dealers said. Short-term peso forwards were quoted at a discount. A foreign bank dealer in Manila expected the peso to weaken to 41.00. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced in subdued trading on renewed hopes for the U.S. budget negotiations, but some more-cautious local investors took profits, capping the Malaysian currency's upside. "There is a long way to go to settle the fiscal cliff. I will stay neutral around the current level rather than adding more ringgit long positions," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and on buying by foreign financial institutions. Currency dealers expected more inflows to the island's stock market, attracted by firm local share prices. But Taiwanese oil importers purchased U.S. dollars for payments and some foreign institutions joined the bids, capping the Taiwan dollar's gains, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.12 82.05 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2217 1.2222 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.125 29.175 +0.17 Korean won 1083.85 1086.50 +0.24 Baht 30.71 30.71 +0.00 Peso 40.92 40.90 -0.04 Rupiah 9610.00 9595.00 -0.16 Rupee 55.21 55.45 +0.43 Ringgit 3.0470 3.0535 +0.21 Yuan 6.2282 6.2273 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.12 76.92 -6.33 Sing dlr 1.2217 1.2969 +6.16 Taiwan dlr 29.125 30.290 +4.00 Korean won 1083.85 1151.80 +6.27 Baht 30.71 31.55 +2.74 Peso 40.92 43.84 +7.15 Rupiah 9610.00 9060.00 -5.72 Rupee 55.21 53.08 -3.86 Ringgit 3.0470 3.1685 +3.99 Yuan 6.2282 6.2940 +1.06 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)