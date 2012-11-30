SINGAPORE, Nov 30 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed on Friday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0210 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.51 82.12 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.2202 1.2201 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.080 29.147 +0.23 Korean won 1082.85 1084.10 +0.12 Baht 30.69 30.70 +0.02 Peso 40.88 40.90 +0.05 Rupiah 9600.00 9595.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.84 54.82 -0.04 Ringgit 3.0435 3.0455 +0.07 Yuan 6.2263 6.2281 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.51 76.92 -6.77 Sing dlr 1.2202 1.2969 +6.29 Taiwan dlr 29.080 30.290 +4.16 Korean won 1082.85 1151.80 +6.37 Baht 30.69 31.55 +2.80 Peso 40.88 43.84 +7.24 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 54.84 53.08 -3.21 Ringgit 3.0435 3.1685 +4.11 Yuan 6.2263 6.2940 +1.09 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by John Mair)