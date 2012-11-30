* Asian currencies mostly firmer on Friday * Risk appetite supported after this week's Greece aid deal * Won and peso among top Asia FX performers in Nov (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Nov 30 The South Korean won, which outperformed many regional peers this month, edged higher on Friday and was seen likely to stay firm in the near term due to the potential for more inflows from overseas investors. Most emerging Asian currencies rose moderately on Friday, helped by an improvement in investor risk appetite following this week's aid deal for Greece, although month-end dollar demand helped temper their gains. The won rose due to demand from local exporters, but its rise against the dollar was moderated by suspected intervention by South Korean authorities. The won, which hit a 14-month high versus the dollar last week, has risen roughly 0.7 percent in November, making it one of the best-performing emerging Asian currencies this month along with the Philippine peso. Analysts say the South Korean won has been supported by inflows from overseas investors, adding these may persist in the near term. "We would expect that the won is going to continue to outperform," said Rob Ryan, a strategist for RBS in Singapore. The South Korean won may stay in demand as investors search for higher yields, Ryan said. Investors looking to diversify their assets away from currencies such as the dollar and euro, could also support the won, he added. The U.S. Federal Reserve's asset-buying programme, or quantitative easing (QE), is seen as another source of support for the won against the dollar. "We continue to think that the fight over KRW between QE-induced inflows and the resistance of policymakers in avoiding excessive upside volatility will continue for the time being, ultimately with the KRW strengthening side of the argument winning out," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, said in a research note. Emerging Asian currencies have found support this week after Greece's international lenders clinched an agreement on reducing its debt, opening the way for Athens to get urgently needed loans. A near-term focal point remains the fate of negotiations in Washington to avoid the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts due to come into effect in early 2013. THAI BAHT The Thai baht was a tad firmer against the dollar at 30.68 . The baht held firm even though there was some commercial selling of the Thai currency at the month-end, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Bangkok. "We have seen some commercial interest to sell the baht since the start of the week," the trader said, adding that his bank sold the baht both on Friday and Thursday. "The ranges have been tight but it looks like trading volumes have been pretty robust both today and yesterday," he said, adding that the baht could head higher in the near term once such month-end selling is done. INDIAN RUPEE The Indian rupee rose 0.6 percent. The rupee gained a lift due to dollar-selling by institutional investors, but dollar bids from oil companies helped to temper the Indian currency's gains. *Financial markets in the Philippines were closed on Friday for a national holiday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0722 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.51 82.12 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.2199 1.2201 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.055 29.147 +0.32 Korean won 1082.50 1084.10 +0.15 Baht 30.68 30.70 +0.05 Peso 40.88 40.90 +0.05 Rupiah 9605.00 9595.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.48 54.82 +0.62 Ringgit 3.0375 3.0455 +0.26 Yuan 6.2263 6.2281 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.51 76.92 -6.77 Sing dlr 1.2199 1.2969 +6.31 Taiwan dlr 29.055 30.290 +4.25 Korean won 1082.50 1151.80 +6.40 Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84 Peso 40.88 43.84 +7.24 Rupiah 9605.00 9060.00 -5.67 Rupee 54.48 53.08 -2.57 Ringgit 3.0375 3.1685 +4.31 Yuan 6.2263 6.2940 +1.09 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)