* Asian currencies mostly firmer on Friday
* Risk appetite supported after this week's Greece aid deal
* Won and peso among top Asia FX performers in Nov
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 The South Korean won, which
outperformed many regional peers this month, edged higher on
Friday and was seen likely to stay firm in the near term due to
the potential for more inflows from overseas investors.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose moderately on Friday,
helped by an improvement in investor risk appetite following
this week's aid deal for Greece, although month-end dollar
demand helped temper their gains.
The won rose due to demand from local exporters, but its
rise against the dollar was moderated by suspected intervention
by South Korean authorities.
The won, which hit a 14-month high versus the dollar last
week, has risen roughly 0.7 percent in November, making it one
of the best-performing emerging Asian currencies this month
along with the Philippine peso.
Analysts say the South Korean won has been supported by
inflows from overseas investors, adding these may persist in the
near term.
"We would expect that the won is going to continue to
outperform," said Rob Ryan, a strategist for RBS in Singapore.
The South Korean won may stay in demand as investors search
for higher yields, Ryan said. Investors looking to diversify
their assets away from currencies such as the dollar and euro,
could also support the won, he added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's asset-buying programme, or
quantitative easing (QE), is seen as another source of support
for the won against the dollar.
"We continue to think that the fight over KRW between
QE-induced inflows and the resistance of policymakers in
avoiding excessive upside volatility will continue for the time
being, ultimately with the KRW strengthening side of the
argument winning out," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist
for Scotiabank in Hong Kong, said in a research note.
Emerging Asian currencies have found support this week after
Greece's international lenders clinched an agreement on reducing
its debt, opening the way for Athens to get urgently needed
loans.
A near-term focal point remains the fate of negotiations in
Washington to avoid the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax
hikes and spending cuts due to come into effect in early 2013.
THAI BAHT
The Thai baht was a tad firmer against the dollar at 30.68
.
The baht held firm even though there was some commercial
selling of the Thai currency at the month-end, said a trader for
a Japanese bank in Bangkok.
"We have seen some commercial interest to sell the baht
since the start of the week," the trader said, adding that his
bank sold the baht both on Friday and Thursday.
"The ranges have been tight but it looks like trading
volumes have been pretty robust both today and yesterday," he
said, adding that the baht could head higher in the near term
once such month-end selling is done.
INDIAN RUPEE
The Indian rupee rose 0.6 percent.
The rupee gained a lift due to dollar-selling by
institutional investors, but dollar bids from oil companies
helped to temper the Indian currency's gains.
*Financial markets in the Philippines were closed on Friday
for a national holiday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0722 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.51 82.12 -0.48
Sing dlr 1.2199 1.2201 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.055 29.147 +0.32
Korean won 1082.50 1084.10 +0.15
Baht 30.68 30.70 +0.05
Peso 40.88 40.90 +0.05
Rupiah 9605.00 9595.00 -0.10
Rupee 54.48 54.82 +0.62
Ringgit 3.0375 3.0455 +0.26
Yuan 6.2263 6.2281 +0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.51 76.92 -6.77
Sing dlr 1.2199 1.2969 +6.31
Taiwan dlr 29.055 30.290 +4.25
Korean won 1082.50 1151.80 +6.40
Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84
Peso 40.88 43.84 +7.24
Rupiah 9605.00 9060.00 -5.67
Rupee 54.48 53.08 -2.57
Ringgit 3.0375 3.1685 +4.31
Yuan 6.2263 6.2940 +1.09
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Yena Park in
SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)