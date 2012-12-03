SINGAPORE, Dec 3 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Philippine peso's previous close is taken from last Thursday's close. Markets in the Philippines were closed on Friday for a national holiday. Change on the day at 0225 GMT Latest bid Previous day Pct move Japan yen 82.39 82.46 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2201 1.2207 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.021 29.116 +0.33 Korean won 1083.25 1082.90 -0.03 Baht 30.67 30.67 0.00 Peso 40.86 40.90 0.11 Rupiah 9588.00 9588.00 0.00 Rupee 54.26 54.26 0.00 Ringgit 3.0370 3.0398 +0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.39 76.92 -6.64 Sing dlr 1.2201 1.2969 +6.29 Taiwan dlr 29.021 30.290 +4.37 Korean won 1083.25 1151.80 +6.33 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 40.86 43.84 +7.31 Rupiah 9588.00 9060.00 -5.51 Rupee 54.26 53.08 -2.17 Ringgit 3.0370 3.1685 +4.33 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)