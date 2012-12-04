SINGAPORE, Dec 4 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct move Japan yen 82.06 82.24 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2187 1.2185 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.063 29.121 +0.20 Korean won 1083.70 1083.10 -0.06 Baht 30.63 30.65 +0.07 Peso 40.93 40.88 -0.12 Rupiah 9590.00 9590.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.77 54.78 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0400 3.0425 +0.08 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.06 76.92 -6.27 Sing dlr 1.2187 1.2969 +6.42 Taiwan dlr 29.063 30.290 +4.22 Korean won 1083.70 1151.80 +6.28 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 40.93 43.84 +7.11 Rupiah 9590.00 9060.00 -5.53 Rupee 54.77 53.08 -3.09 Ringgit 3.0400 3.1685 +4.23 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)