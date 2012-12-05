SINGAPORE, Dec 5 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0158 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thailand's financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0158 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 81.92 81.89 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2179 1.2176 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.076 29.116 +0.14 Korean won 1083.20 1083.40 +0.02 Baht 30.66 30.68 +0.05 Peso 40.87 40.87 +0.01 Rupiah 9600.00 9595.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.68 54.69 +0.02 Ringgit 3.0460 3.0430 -0.10 Yuan 6.2242 6.2256 +0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 81.92 76.92 -6.11 Sing dlr 1.2179 1.2969 +6.49 Taiwan dlr 29.076 30.290 +4.18 Korean won 1083.20 1151.80 +6.33 Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90 Peso 40.87 43.84 +7.28 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 54.68 53.08 -2.92 Ringgit 3.0460 3.1685 +4.02 Yuan 6.2242 6.2940 +1.12 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)