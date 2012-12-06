SINGAPORE, Dec 6 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thai baht's previous closing level is taken from late Asian trade on Tuesday. Thailand's financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.42 82.47 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2186 1.2190 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.072 29.102 +0.10 Korean won 1082.40 1081.50 -0.08 Baht 30.67 30.68 +0.02 Peso 40.90 40.85 -0.11 Rupiah 9600.00 9595.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.54 54.54 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0420 3.0418 -0.01 Yuan 6.2282 6.2253 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.42 76.92 -6.67 Sing dlr 1.2186 1.2969 +6.43 Taiwan dlr 29.072 30.290 +4.19 Korean won 1082.40 1151.80 +6.41 Baht 30.67 31.55 +2.87 Peso 40.90 43.84 +7.20 Rupiah 9600.00 9060.00 -5.63 Rupee 54.54 53.08 -2.68 Ringgit 3.0420 3.1685 +4.16 Yuan 6.2282 6.2940 +1.06 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)