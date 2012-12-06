* Asian currencies mostly weaker as euro slips off 7-wk high
* Focus on next week's Fed policy meeting, US fiscal cliff
* Some bearish bets made recently against SGD - analyst
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Most emerging Asian currencies
sagged on Thursday, with the Philippine peso taking a breather
after a recent rally and the South Korean down in part due to
jitters over potential central bank intervention.
Asian currencies slipped after a disappointing Spanish bond
auction the previous day helped drag the euro off a seven-week
high, giving a lift to the dollar.
Their losses were limited, however, with investors looking
to budget negotiations in Washington and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting next week for direction hints, said Rob
Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore.
"We're really treading water in many respects ahead of the
Fed next week and more importantly the fiscal cliff at the end
of December," Ryan said.
Many market players are optimistic that U.S. lawmakers will
reach a deal before year-end to avoid the fiscal cliff of tax
hikes and spending cuts that could pull the U.S. economy into
recession.
Uncertainly lingers, however, and analysts say Asian
currencies could fall against the dollar if worries about the
U.S. fiscal crisis grow.
President Barack Obama bluntly warned Republican lawmakers
on Wednesday that he would not engage in another debt-ceiling
standoff and predicted a deal on the fiscal cliff could be
reached in a week if his opponents would compromise on taxes.
The Fed's Dec. 11-12 policy meeting is another potential
risk for Asian currencies, said Ryan at RBS, adding that the
dollar could be boosted if the Fed announces monthly Treasuries
purchases that fall short of market expectations.
Many economists think the U.S. central bank will announce
monthly Treasury bond purchases of $45 billion to replace
"Operation Twist", which expires at the end of the year.
Under Twist, the Fed bought $45 billion of longer-dated
bonds a month with the proceeds from the sale of its
shorter-dated holdings.
SOUTH KOREAN WON
The won edged lower, pulled down by concerns about the
potential for more intervention by local authorities to slow the
currency's appreciation.
The South Korean won stood at 1,083.2, staying
below a 14-month high of 1,080.2 to the dollar on Nov. 22.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slipped to 40.915 to the dollar after
starting Thursday's trade at 40.850, which matched its highest
level since March 2008. Since late November, the peso has
touched 40.850 several times, including earlier this week.
Position squaring ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data was
likely helping to support the dollar against the peso, a trader
for a European bank said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore, said that as the Singapore dollar has
been trading near the top of the central bank's policy band over
the last couple months, some traders have recently made bearish
bets against it.
Such players seem to be betting that the U.S. dollar would
get a lift due to concerns about the fiscal cliff, he said.
For such bets to work, however, the U.S. dollar would need
to get a significant boost, Ji said.
"You need a lot of (U.S.) dollar strength to do it," he
said, adding that one reason to be cautious on such bets was the
fact that the Singapore dollar has been attracting "safe haven"
demand due to the country's triple-A sovereign ratings.
"It's a pain trade to me, actually," he said.
Singapore manages monetary policy by letting its dollar rise
or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners
within an undisclosed trading band.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore defied market
expectations in October by keeping monetary policy tight and
continuing to allow a modest and gradual appreciation of the
Singapore dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Thai baht's previous closing level is taken from late
Asian trade on Tuesday. Thailand's financial markets were closed
on Wednesday for a public holiday.
Change on the day at 0552 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.48 82.47 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2196 1.2190 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 29.069 29.102 +0.11
Korean won 1083.20 1081.50 -0.16
Baht 30.68 30.68 -0.02
Peso 40.92 40.85 -0.16
Rupiah 9620.00 9595.00 -0.26
Rupee 54.53 54.54 +0.02
Ringgit 3.0445 3.0418 -0.09
Yuan 6.2282 6.2253 -0.05
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.48 76.92 -6.74
Sing dlr 1.2196 1.2969 +6.34
Taiwan dlr 29.069 30.290 +4.20
Korean won 1083.20 1151.80 +6.33
Baht 30.68 31.55 +2.84
Peso 40.92 43.84 +7.15
Rupiah 9620.00 9060.00 -5.82
Rupee 54.53 53.08 -2.66
Ringgit 3.0445 3.1685 +4.07
Yuan 6.2282 6.2940 +1.06
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)