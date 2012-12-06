* Bullish bets on Philippine peso at highest in 2 years
* Long positions in ringgit hit highest since mid-Sept
* Bullish bets on won trimmed to lowest in about 2 months
* Investors also reduce long positions on yuan, Thai baht
By Sumanta Dey
BANGALORE, Dec 6 Bullish bets on the Philippine
peso rose to the highest in more than two years during the past
two weeks, while investors almost doubled long positions on the
Malaysian ringgit, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Currency market players remained optimistic about the
outlook for most emerging Asian units after recent data stirred
hopes for a revival in the Chinese economy, and also on hopes
that U.S. lawmakers will reach a deal to avoid the "fiscal
cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect from
the beginning of next year.
In a sign of such optimism, investors increased their long
positions in the peso to the highest level since
October 2010. The peso is the best performing emerging Asian
currency so far in 2012, having appreciated around 7 percent
against the U.S. dollar.
The poll also showed long positions on the Malaysian ringgit
almost doubled to reach the highest level since
mid-September.
Long positions in the South Korean won were
trimmed back after hitting a two-year high in the previous
survey conducted two weeks ago, and fell to their lowest level
since mid-October.
Caution over the won has grown since South Korean
authorities dumped up to $1 billion of the currency on Nov 22 in
a bid to slow its rally, which is adding to problems for the
country's struggling exporters.
Investors also reduced their long positions in the Chinese
yuan and Thai baht.
Sentiment toward the Indian rupee improved over the
past two weeks and net short positions on the unit fell by over
two-thirds.
India's government was able to secure a much-needed majority
in Parliament late on Wednesday over a bill to increase foreign
investment in the supermarket sector.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follow
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14
22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31
8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34
25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44
11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
13-Sept -0.59 -0.83 -1.03 0.17 -0.82 -0.25 -1.00 -1.13 -0.73
(Editing by Kim Coghill)