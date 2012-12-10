SINGAPORE, Dec 10 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thailand's stock, bond and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.47 82.46 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2214 1.2206 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.039 29.125 +0.30 Korean won 1079.30 1081.70 +0.22 Baht 30.66 30.68 +0.05 Peso 40.93 40.95 +0.05 Rupiah 9650.00 9615.00 -0.36 Rupee 54.43 54.47 +0.08 Ringgit 3.0550 3.0555 +0.02 Yuan 6.2293 6.2301 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.47 76.92 -6.73 Sing dlr 1.2214 1.2969 +6.18 Taiwan dlr 29.039 30.290 +4.31 Korean won 1079.30 1151.80 +6.72 Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90 Peso 40.93 43.84 +7.12 Rupiah 9650.00 9060.00 -6.11 Rupee 54.43 53.08 -2.48 Ringgit 3.0550 3.1685 +3.72 Yuan 6.2293 6.2940 +1.04 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)