(Adds text, updates prices) * Upbeat data on U.S. jobs and China supports Asia FX * Asia currencies resilient despite weak China trade data * Won hits 15-month high, intervention suspected * Rupiah slides, hits 3-year low on 1-month NDFs By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 10 The South Korean won hit a 15-month high on Monday and most Asian currencies held steady or edged higher after U.S. and Chinese data stirred some optimism about the outlook for the global economy. Traders said suspected intervention by the local authorities helped to curb the rise in the won, which hit a high of 1,078.0 to the dollar, the South Korean currency's strongest level since September 2011. The won rose after U.S. jobs data on Friday showed a bigger-than-expected increase in payrolls in November. Data on Sunday showing growth in China's factory output and retail sales jumped to eight-month highs in November also lent support to Asian currencies. The regional currencies were resilient even after another series of data on Monday showed that Chinese exports were much weaker than expected last month. "To be honest it's a little surprising that we haven't seen more of a reaction," said Rob Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore, referring to China's trade data. "The recent data and the tone of markets...suggests some optimism about the situation in China, and this would seem to undermine some of the optimism," he added. Although most emerging Asian currencies held steady or pushed higher, a few bucked the trend, including the Indonesian rupiah. Market players said the rupiah came under pressure due to selling in non-deliverable forwards or NDFs, in a sign that the selling may have been led by offshore players. In one-month NDFs, the rupiah fell to 9,810 versus the dollar, its lowest level since September 2009, according to Reuters data. The rupiah has slid roughly 1.5 percent in one-month NDFs over the past two trading sessions, the biggest two-day slide since late May of this year. "I suspect the main driver has been the very poor trade figures from last week," said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. "Indonesia has seen its trade deficit swing from strong surplus into deficit and that has been a concern for the market, particularly compared with other economies in the region, where the trade balance has been quite resilient," he added. Data last week showed that Indonesia had logged a record $1.54 billion trade deficit in October as exports fell more than expected and imports surged. SOUTH KOREAN WON One Asian currency that has been supported by its country's trade surplus is the South Korean won, which has also stayed firm due to inflows into South Korean debt. "We're expecting the won to further appreciate going forward," said Perry Kojodjojo, FX strategist for HSBC in Hong Kong, adding that HSBC's forecast is for the won to rise to 1,050 at the end of next year. "The current account surplus remains quite sizeable, bond inflows into Korea are still strong. So all these continue to suggest that the won should continue to appreciate," he added. INDONESIAN RUPIAH One factor that has helped to lessen the rupiah's drop this year is a rise in overseas direct investment into Indonesia, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. Although the direct investment flows have helped to offset the impact of Indonesia's trade deficit to some extent, it is unclear whether such inflows will persist, he said. "The fundamental supply and demand balance (of the rupiah) is poor," Okagawa said, adding that the Indonesian currency may drop to around 10,000 in 2013. In the third quarter, Indonesia had attracted a record $5.9 billion in foreign direct investment. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thailand's financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0541 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.47 82.46 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2218 1.2206 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.081 29.125 +0.15 Korean won 1079.40 1081.70 +0.21 Baht 30.66 30.68 +0.05 Peso 40.94 40.95 +0.02 Rupiah 9645.00 9615.00 -0.31 Rupee 54.31 54.47 +0.31 Ringgit 3.0565 3.0555 -0.03 Yuan 6.2293 6.2301 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.47 76.92 -6.73 Sing dlr 1.2218 1.2969 +6.15 Taiwan dlr 29.081 30.290 +4.16 Korean won 1079.40 1151.80 +6.71 Baht 30.66 31.55 +2.90 Peso 40.94 43.84 +7.10 Rupiah 9645.00 9060.00 -6.07 Rupee 54.31 53.08 -2.26 Ringgit 3.0565 3.1685 +3.66 Yuan 6.2293 6.2940 +1.04 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)