SINGAPORE, Dec 11 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0234 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thai baht's closing level is taken from Friday's late Asian trade. Thailand's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0234 GMT Japan yen 82.37 82.38 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2215 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.079 29.150 +0.24 Korean won 1077.30 1079.00 +0.16 Baht 30.64 30.68 +0.11 Peso 40.95 40.94 -0.01 Rupiah 9645.00 9625.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.49 54.48 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0640 3.0610 -0.10 Yuan 6.2323 6.2451 +0.21 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.37 76.92 -6.62 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2969 +6.12 Taiwan dlr 29.079 30.290 +4.16 Korean won 1077.30 1151.80 +6.92 Baht 30.64 31.55 +2.97 Peso 40.95 43.84 +7.07 Rupiah 9645.00 9060.00 -6.07 Rupee 54.49 53.08 -2.59 Ringgit 3.0640 3.1685 +3.41 Yuan 6.2323 6.2940 +0.99 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)