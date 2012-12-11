(Adds text, updates prices) * Won up on foreign inflows into local stocks and bonds * Rupiah pressured by year-end demand for dollars - trader By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 11 The South Korean won hit a 15-month high on Tuesday, getting a boost from inflows into local stock and bond markets, while the Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar buying by local businesses. Emerging Asian currencies were generally steady to firmer going into the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that starts on Tuesday. Market players expect the Fed to replace "Operation Twist", in which the central bank buys longer dated bonds with the proceeds from the sale of its shorter dated bond holdings, with another bond buying programme. According to a Reuters survey, the median market expectation is that the U.S. central bank will announce monthly Treasury bond purchases of $45 billion to replace Operation Twist, which expires at the end of the year. If that turns out to be the case, Asian currencies may not react very much, said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, adding that Asian currencies could slip slightly in the near term. "Dollar/Asia should be moderately higher in the second half of December," he said. One source of uncertainty for the market is whether U.S. lawmakers will reach a deal by year-end to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect early next year. The White House and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's office held more negotiations on Monday on ways to break the stalemate over the fiscal cliff, although neither side gave any public signs that they were ready to give ground. If worries over the U.S. fiscal cliff grow, investor appetite for risky assets could take a hit and Asian currencies might fall against the dollar, analysts say. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won rose to as high as 1,076.0 to the dollar, its strongest level since early September 2011. Inflows into local stock and bond markets gave a boost to the won, although suspected currency intervention by local authorities helped to temper its gains, traders said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah retreated against the dollar, pressured by year-end dollar demand from local companies, a trader said. Selling of the rupiah in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which are often used by offshore players, eased off somewhat. In one-month NDFs, the rupiah last stood at 9,745 to the dollar, having regained a bit of ground compared to Monday's low of 9,810, which was the rupiah's lowest level on one-month NDFs in more than three years, according to Reuters data. The rupiah showed little immediate reaction after Indonesia's central bank left benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.75 percent as expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * The Thai baht's closing level was taken from Friday's late Asian trade. Thailand's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0503 GMT Japan yen 82.33 82.38 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2220 1.2215 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.080 29.150 +0.24 Korean won 1076.70 1079.00 +0.21 Baht 30.62 30.68 +0.18 Peso 40.95 40.94 -0.01 Rupiah 9650.00 9625.00 -0.26 Rupee 54.32 54.48 +0.30 Ringgit 3.0620 3.0610 -0.03 Yuan 6.2318 6.2451 +0.21 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.33 76.92 -6.57 Sing dlr 1.2220 1.2969 +6.13 Taiwan dlr 29.080 30.290 +4.16 Korean won 1076.70 1151.80 +6.98 Baht 30.62 31.55 +3.04 Peso 40.95 43.84 +7.07 Rupiah 9650.00 9060.00 -6.11 Rupee 54.32 53.08 -2.27 Ringgit 3.0620 3.1685 +3.48 Yuan 6.2318 6.2940 +1.00 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEJONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)