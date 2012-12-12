SINGAPORE, Dec 12 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0154 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0154 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 82.56 82.57 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2207 1.2212 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.055 29.122 +0.23 Korean won 1075.80 1076.70 +0.08 Baht 30.61 30.62 +0.03 Peso 40.97 40.96 -0.04 Rupiah 9640.00 9630.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.26 54.28 +0.03 Ringgit 3.0530 3.0575 +0.15 Yuan 6.2379 6.2460 +0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 82.56 76.92 -6.83 Sing dlr 1.2207 1.2969 +6.24 Taiwan dlr 29.055 30.290 +4.25 Korean won 1075.80 1151.80 +7.06 Baht 30.61 31.55 +3.07 Peso 40.97 43.84 +7.01 Rupiah 9640.00 9060.00 -6.02 Rupee 54.26 53.08 -2.17 Ringgit 3.0530 3.1685 +3.78 Yuan 6.2379 6.2940 +0.90 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)