* Asian currencies edge higher ahead of Fed decision on Wed
* Impact from N.Korea rocket launch limited, won trims gain
* Philippine peso falters, tests trendline support
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 The South Korean won hit a
15-month high for the third straight day and most emerging Asian
currencies held firm on Wednesday, supported by expectations for
more U.S. monetary stimulus.
News of a rocket launch by North Korea caused the won to
trim its gains after hitting a peak of 1,073.6 to the dollar
, its strongest level since September 2011.
But the won still stayed higher on the day, and the North
Korean launch had limited impact on Asian currencies, which have
been supported recently by inflows into regional debt and
equities markets.
A sharp improvement in German investor morale in December
that fanned hopes that Europe's largest economy will avoid
recession helped support riskier assets such as emerging Asian
currencies, market players said.
"Markets are also anticipating the Fed meeting later today,
in which a lot of people are expecting the Fed to roll its
Operation Twist purchases into open-ended purchases," said Nick
Verdi, FX strategist, Asia-Pacific ex-Japan for Barclays in
Singapore.
The U.S. central bank, which concludes a two-day policy
meeting later on Wednesday, is seen likely to extend its
purchases of mortgage-backed debt and replace its expiring
"Operation Twist" scheme with a new bout of money creation.
Analysts expect the Fed to replace the Treasury purchases
under Twist, which were funded by sales and redemptions of
short-term debt, with a fresh $45 billion per month in outright
buying of Treasuries, and for the Fed to keep buying a total $85
billion in assets per month.
After the Fed meeting, investors are likely to turn their
focus to negotiations among U.S. lawmakers aimed at avoiding the
U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts that are due
to come into effect from early next year.
While market players have generally been optimistic that a
deal will be reached by the end of December, not all are
convinced that such an agreement is on the cards.
"It's not looking like there will be an agreement between
the two main parties before the end of the year," said Verdi at
Barclays.
"If that is the case, I think risk will sell off and Asian
currencies will probably sell off as well. So I think there's
limited near-term upside for Asian currencies," he added.
Negotiations to avert the fiscal cliff ahead of a year-end
deadline intensified as President Barack Obama and U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner spoke by phone on Tuesday
after exchanging new proposals.
THAI BAHT
The baht held steady versus the dollar, having come off the
previous day's high of 30.601, the baht's highest level
since Oct. 17.
A breach of the 30.600 level, the top end of the baht's
range over the past two months, could open the way for the baht
to rise to about 30.50 or so, said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Bangkok.
Over the past couple of months, the baht's upside has been
blocked by some thick dollar bids, the trader said. In addition
to dollar demand from oil firms, such demand for dollars
probably stems from the fact that Thailand's trade balance has
recently been in deficit, the trader said.
"But dollar-selling pressure has started to spread and has
been chipping away at the thick dollar buying orders," he said.
Market expectations for further Fed easing have weighed on
the dollar recently, while the baht has been supported due to
overseas investor demand for Thai equities and bonds, the trader
said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso retreated versus the dollar, with a trader for a
European bank citing corporate dollar buying.
The peso briefly hit a two-week low of 41.020 to the dollar,
testing trendline support for the peso, and resistance for the
greenback, that comes in roughly near that level.
The trendline, drawn through the peso's lows hit in late
May, late August and mid-November, is part of a so-called
"falling wedge" pattern on technical charts that has been taking
shape since around May or so.
Such a chart formation points to the possibility of a
reversal in trend and could become a bullish signal for the
dollar, which has slid roughly 6.5 percent against the peso so
far this year.
"For dollar bulls to succeed, it has to break and hold that
resistance line," said the trader for a European bank, adding
that a successful break might open the way for the peso to drop
towards 41.40.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0604 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 82.63 82.57 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.2212 1.2212 +0.00
Taiwan dlr 29.062 29.122 +0.21
Korean won 1074.80 1076.70 +0.18
Baht 30.62 30.62 +0.00
Peso 40.99 40.96 -0.09
Rupiah 9640.00 9630.00 -0.10
Rupee 54.26 54.28 +0.03
Ringgit 3.0550 3.0575 +0.08
Yuan 6.2447 6.2460 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 82.63 76.92 -6.91
Sing dlr 1.2212 1.2969 +6.20
Taiwan dlr 29.062 30.290 +4.23
Korean won 1074.80 1151.80 +7.16
Baht 30.62 31.55 +3.04
Peso 40.99 43.84 +6.95
Rupiah 9640.00 9060.00 -6.02
Rupee 54.26 53.08 -2.17
Ringgit 3.0550 3.1685 +3.72
Yuan 6.2447 6.2940 +0.79
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Kim
Coghill)