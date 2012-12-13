(Adds text, updates prices) * Asia FX supported after Fed announces fresh stimulus * South Korean won hits 15-month high * Peso dips on corporate demand for dollars -trader By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 13 The South Korean won hit a 15-month high against the dollar and most emerging Asian currencies edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new round of monetary stimulus. The won rose to as high as 1,071.0, its strongest level against the dollar since September 2011, but later trimmed some of its gains. Asian currencies got a lift after the U.S. Federal Reserve took the unprecedented step on Wednesday of indicating that interest rates would remain near zero until unemployment falls to 6.5 percent. The U.S. central bank also said it would buy $45 billion in longer-term Treasuries each month on top of the $40 billion per month in mortgage-backed bonds they started purchasing in September. The Fed's latest monetary stimulus is likely to give a further boost to emerging Asian currencies, said Rob Ryan, strategist for RBS in Singapore. "We have to assume that it provides another leg down to dollar/Asia," Ryan said. As long as U.S. lawmakers reach a deal to avoid or lessen the impact of looming U.S. fiscal tightening, the dollar is likely to continue to weaken against Asian currencies, he said. "We get a sort of half-hearted recovery in the U.S., you have continued (money) printing by the Fed, you have no risk-off, and Asia continues to appreciate. I think that is our central scenario at this stage," Ryan added. Sharp differences remained on Wednesday between congressional Republicans and the White House in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes and budget cuts due to come into effect early next year. Negotiators warned the showdown could drag on past Christmas. Analysts say riskier assets such as emerging Asian currencies could come under pressure if U.S. lawmakers fail to reach a deal by the end of the year. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso dipped, pressured by corporate demand for the dollar, said a trader for a European bank. A near-term focal point for the peso is the Philippine central bank's interest rate decision later on Thursday. The central bank is seen likely to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 3.5 percent, according to a Reuters survey. Traders will also be watching to see whether the central bank unveils any steps to stem appreciation of the peso, which has risen roughly 6.3 percent against the dollar this year , making it the second-best performing emerging Asian currency after the South Korean won. "People would not want to take a huge position especially a short (dollar) position going into the BSP meeting," said the trader for a European bank. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0543 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.62 83.25 -0.45 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2207 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.054 29.108 +0.19 Korean won 1073.40 1075.00 +0.15 Baht 30.60 30.63 +0.08 Peso 41.06 41.02 -0.10 Rupiah 9645.00 9625.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.22 54.32 +0.19 Ringgit 3.0480 3.0530 +0.16 Yuan 6.2400 6.2518 +0.19 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.62 76.92 -8.01 Sing dlr 1.2211 1.2969 +6.21 Taiwan dlr 29.054 30.290 +4.25 Korean won 1073.40 1151.80 +7.30 Baht 30.60 31.55 +3.10 Peso 41.06 43.84 +6.77 Rupiah 9645.00 9060.00 -6.07 Rupee 54.22 53.08 -2.09 Ringgit 3.0480 3.1685 +3.95 Yuan 6.2400 6.2940 +0.87 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)