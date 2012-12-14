(Adds text, updates prices)
* Won pulls back from previous day's 15-month high
* Peso extends losses after breaching trendline support
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 The South Korean won retreated
from a 15-month high and most Asian currencies were steady to
lower on Friday, hurt by concerns about the lack of progress in
talks aimed at heading off a looming U.S. fiscal crisis.
The won dipped 0.1 percent to 1073.7 to the dollar
, pulling away from the previous day's high of 1071.0,
the South Korean currency's strongest level since September
2011.
The South Korean currency had hit 15-month highs for four
straight days up to Thursday, buoyed by foreign capital inflows
into South Korean assets, dollar-selling by local exporters, and
the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday of a new
round of monetary stimulus.
The won and most other Asian currencies edged lower on
Friday, however, as focus shifted to the slow progress in talks
aimed at avoiding the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of steep tax increases
and spending cuts that could drag the U.S. economy into
recession.
"New York ended with a tinge of fiscal cliff concerns and
this may have eroded risk appetite levels to some extent," said
Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in
Singapore, referring to moves in U.S. markets on Thursday, when
the S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak.
Analysts say risky assets and emerging Asian currencies
could come under further pressure if U.S. lawmakers fail to
reach a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff by the end of the year.
With a year-end deadline looming, U.S. President Barack
Obama and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner held a
"frank" face-to-face meeting on Thursday in an effort to break
an impasse in the talks.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
On one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), the rupiah has
support at its 39-month low against the dollar hit earlier this
week, Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst for Commerzbank,
said in a research note.
A drop below that low, however, could open the way to a
further decline in the rupiah, he said, adding that the next
downside target for the rupiah on one-month NDFs would be its
August 2009 high. According to Reuters data, the rupiah's August
2009 high on one-month NDFs is 9,885.
On technical charts, such previous resistance levels are
later considered to be potential support levels.
On one-month NDFs, the rupiah hit a low of 9,810 against the
dollar on Monday, the rupiah's lowest level since
September 2009, according to Reuters data.
The rupiah last stood at 9,705 to the dollar on one-month
NDFs, which are used by offshore players.
The rupiah has come under renewed pressure after data last
week showed that Indonesia logged a record $1.54 billion trade
deficit in October as exports fell more than expected and
imports surged.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso hit a three-week low of 41.190 to the
dollar, extending its losses after having dropped below
trendline support the previous day.
The trendline, drawn through the peso's lows hit in late
May, late August and mid-November, now lies at about 41.000.
The peso's drop stalled right around its Nov. 21 trough of
41.210. After that, possible support comes in at 41.290, its
Nov. 19 low, and then at the peso's mid-November low near
41.400.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0532 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 83.87 83.65 -0.26
Sing dlr 1.2212 1.2210 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.048 29.101 +0.18
Korean won 1073.70 1073.00 -0.07
Baht 30.63 30.65 +0.05
Peso 41.15 41.08 -0.17
Rupiah 9645.00 9630.00 -0.16
Rupee 54.46 54.47 +0.02
Ringgit 3.0548 3.0530 -0.06
Yuan 6.2376 6.2329 -0.08
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 83.87 76.92 -8.29
Sing dlr 1.2212 1.2969 +6.20
Taiwan dlr 29.048 30.290 +4.28
Korean won 1073.70 1151.80 +7.27
Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00
Peso 41.15 43.84 +6.54
Rupiah 9645.00 9060.00 -6.07
Rupee 54.46 53.08 -2.53
Ringgit 3.0548 3.1685 +3.72
Yuan 6.2376 6.2940 +0.90
