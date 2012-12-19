SEOUL, Dec 19 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 84.35 84.17 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2190 1.2170 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.045 29.100 +0.19 *Korean won 1072.75 1072.80 +0.00 Baht 30.58 30.58 -0.02 Peso 41.08 41.08 -0.01 Rupiah 9647.00 9640.00 -0.07 Rupee 54.85 54.85 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0495 3.0550 +0.18 Yuan 6.2303 6.2324 +0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 84.35 76.92 -8.81 Sing dlr 1.2190 1.2969 +6.39 Taiwan dlr 29.045 30.290 +4.29 Korean won 1072.75 1151.80 +7.37 Baht 30.58 31.55 +3.17 Peso 41.08 43.84 +6.72 Rupiah 9647.00 9060.00 -6.08 Rupee 54.85 53.08 -3.23 Ringgit 3.0495 3.1685 +3.90 Yuan 6.2303 6.2940 +1.02 * Financial markets in South Korea are closed for the country's presidential election. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)