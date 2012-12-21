SEOUL, Dec 21 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0110 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0110 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 84.26 84.37 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2202 1.2183 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.050 29.120 +0.24 Korean won 1074.80 1074.70 -0.01 Baht 30.63 30.62 -0.03 Peso 41.13 41.07 -0.15 Rupiah 9645.00 9645.00 0.00 Rupee 54.85 54.85 -0.01 Ringgit 3.0591 3.0550 -0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 84.26 76.92 -8.71 Sing dlr 1.2202 1.2969 +6.29 Taiwan dlr 29.050 30.290 +4.27 Korean won 1074.80 1151.80 +7.16 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 41.13 43.84 +6.59 Rupiah 9645.00 9060.00 -6.07 Rupee 54.85 53.08 -3.23 Ringgit 3.0591 3.1685 +3.58 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)