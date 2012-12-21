* One-mth dollar/rupiah NDFs highest since Sept 2009 * Sing dlr, Philippine peso down on U.S. dlr-short covering * Philippine c.bank deputy governor says peso to stay firm (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 21 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Friday as deepening uncertainty over a U.S. budget deal prompted investors to reduce risky assets after a Republican attempt to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" failed. The Indonesian rupiah slid, with dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) at their highest in more than three years. The Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso eased as investors covered short positions in the U.S. dollar. U.S. House Speaker John Boehner abandoned a tax bill designed to prevent the fiscal cliff of automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start Jan. 1, denting other risky assets including Asian stocks and the euro. "Fiscal cliff worries are likely to keep investors away from Asian currencies for a few days more, although markets may be less sensitive to these issues because of the year-end effect," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. Most emerging Asian currencies have seen inflows as monetary policy easing by major central banks caused investors to seek higher-yielding units with stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals. But regional units' upside is capped as the U.S. economy, Asia's main exports market, may fall substantially if the fiscal tussle is not resolved, or at least put off. RUPIAH One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs rose 0.5 percent to 9,845, their highest since September 2009. A break above 9,800 in the NDFs triggered faresh round of buying from speculators and hedge-related purchases, dealers said. The central bank was noticed selling dollars at 9,670 they added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar slid as worries over the fiscal cliff prompted investors to cover short U.S. dollar positions, although the city-state's currency took heart from corporate demand. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as investors squared bullish positions with the country's financial markets closed until Tuesday. But the central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the Philippine currency is likely to stay firm next year. Capital inflows on a possible credit rating upgrade will give Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas a greater challenge in terms of keeping the peso stable, he said. "Without the BSP's participation in the forex market, the peso could have been firmer. But we really have to allow fundamentals to determine the peso dollar rate, and that's what happened in the first nine or 10 months of 2012, even up to the end of November," he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 83.93 84.37 +0.52 Sing dlr 1.2206 1.2183 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.050 29.120 +0.24 Korean won 1074.20 1074.70 +0.05 Baht 30.62 30.62 +0.00 Peso 41.14 41.07 -0.16 Rupiah 9685.00 9645.00 -0.41 Rupee 55.17 54.85 -0.59 Ringgit 3.0610 3.0550 -0.20 Yuan 6.2295 6.2302 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 83.93 76.92 -8.35 Sing dlr 1.2206 1.2969 +6.25 Taiwan dlr 29.050 30.290 +4.27 Korean won 1074.20 1151.80 +7.22 Baht 30.62 31.55 +3.04 Peso 41.14 43.84 +6.58 Rupiah 9685.00 9060.00 -6.45 Rupee 55.17 53.08 -3.79 Ringgit 3.0610 3.1685 +3.51 Yuan 6.2295 6.2940 +1.04 (Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in MANILA and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)