SEOUL, Dec 24 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 84.41 84.24 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2214 1.2207 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.054 29.120 +0.23 Korean won 1075.75 1074.30 -0.13 Baht 30.63 30.62 -0.05 *Peso 41.05 41.05 +0.00 *Rupiah 9650.00 9660.00 +0.10 Rupee 55.06 55.06 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0680 3.0600 -0.26 Yuan 6.2323 6.2286 -0.06 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 84.41 76.92 -8.87 Sing dlr 1.2214 1.2969 +6.18 Taiwan dlr 29.054 30.290 +4.25 Korean won 1075.75 1151.80 +7.07 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 41.05 43.84 +6.80 Rupiah 9650.00 9060.00 -6.11 Rupee 55.06 53.08 -3.60 Ringgit 3.0680 3.1685 +3.28 Yuan 6.2323 6.2940 +0.99 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Philippines are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)