* Sing dlr highest since Aug. 2008 vs yen * Philippine peso, won strongest since May 2010 to yen * Industrial data put pressure on Sing dlr vs U.S. dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 26 Emerging Asian currencies rallied against the yen on the chance Japan will take drastic stimulus moves that could spawn inflows for other nations, while most regional units slid against the dollar on year-end position adjustments amid U.S. fiscal woes. The Singapore dollar hit a four-year high versus the yen, while the South Korean won and the Philippine peso touched their strongest in more than two and a half years to the Japanese currency. Shinzo Abe, who has been pushing the Bank of Japan for more radical easing to defeat Japan's deflation, became the country's premier on Wednesday. "Emerging Asian countries will enjoy more inflows from not only Japan but also other major countries with policy easing," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Few countries in the region are likely to follow Japan's policy stimulus as they are not facing problems of low inflation and weak growth," Park added. Still, investors stayed cautious over the U.S. fiscal crisis, which has continued to keep pressure on emerging Asian currencies against the dollar. President Barack Obama is cutting short his Hawaii holiday to return to Washington to work on the unfinished "fiscal cliff" talks with Congress, White House said on Tuesday. Worries about the looming fiscal crunch put a brake on appreciation in emerging Asian currencies, which have been key beneficiaries of policy stimulus of major central banks. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar hit 1.2248 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Nov. 23 after data showing the city-state's industrial production rose a less-than-expected 3.1 percent in November from a year earlier. The data caused more investors to cover short positions in the greenback. But against the yen, the Singapore dollar rose 0.6 percent to 1.4306, its strongest since October 2008. RUPIAH The rupiah slid against the dollar on corporate dollar demand, although the central bank intervened with dollar-selling to support the Indonesian currency, dealers said. The local unit's indicative prices weakened to 9,700 per dollar, but its market prices were softer than the screen ones, they said. Some investors bought the euro against the rupiah to secure dollars, dealers said. Bank Indonesia was spotted selling dollars when the currency reached 9,770 as well as 9,750 and 9,730, according to dealers. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased versus the dollar amid subdued trading as some investors covered short positions in the greenback before the year-end. A foreign bank dealer in Manila said investors still appeared to hold bearish bets in the U.S. currency, which may put pressure on the peso. "There is still that possibility of dollar/peso moving higher till Friday as an agreement avoiding the U.S. fiscal cliff is still far away," the dealer said. The peso may head to 41.40 per dollar and 41.50, he added. The Philippine currency hit 0.4806 to the yen, its strongest since May 2010. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 85.25 84.73 -0.61 Sing dlr 1.2244 1.2210 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 29.040 29.130 +0.31 Korean won 1072.70 1074.20 +0.14 Baht 30.65 30.61 -0.13 Peso 41.17 41.07 -0.23 Rupiah 9670.00 9660.00 -0.10 Rupee 54.96 54.95 -0.02 Ringgit 3.0690 3.0645 -0.15 Yuan 6.2341 6.2339 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 85.25 76.92 -9.77 Sing dlr 1.2244 1.2969 +5.92 Taiwan dlr 29.040 30.290 +4.30 Korean won 1072.70 1151.80 +7.37 Baht 30.65 31.55 +2.94 Peso 41.17 43.84 +6.50 Rupiah 9670.00 9060.00 -6.31 Rupee 54.96 53.08 -3.42 Ringgit 3.0690 3.1685 +3.24 Yuan 6.2341 6.2940 +0.96 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)