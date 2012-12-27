* Philippines to cap banks' currency forward positions * Exporters support Taiwan dlr, won, ringgit * Sing dlr at 4-yr high vs yen; won hits 2-1/2-yr peak (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 27 The Philippine peso turned firmer after hitting a near six-week low against the dollar on Thursday on measures by the central bank to slow down the currency's appreciation. Other emerging Asian currencies also gained on exporters' demand for settlements and the prospect of drastic monetary easing by Japan's new government. The peso weakened to 41.26 per dollar, the lowest since Nov. 19, after the central bank governor said on Wednesday that it will impose limits on local and foreign banks' forward positions in currencies as a way to manage speculation. But it turned higher as the measures are unlikely to hurt the bright longer-term outlook, dealers said. The Philippine currency has gained 6.6 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the second-best performer among emerging Asian units, on strong inflows to the country's stocks and bonds with forecasts of sustained and robust domestic economic growth. "Investors reduced their dollar short positions as not to ruin a long weekend because of the new measure and the U.S. fiscal cliff concerns," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila, referring to U.S. spending cuts and tax increases. "But pretty much fundamentals are still intact. I prefer to wait for the bounce in the dollar and sell it," said the dealer, adding he would build up short positions in the dollar when it rises to 41.50 versus the peso. Financial markets in Philippines will be closed on Monday. Weakness in the yen following the election of a new Japanese government helped drive other regional units higher. The Singapore dollar climbed to the strongest level in more than four years against the yen, while the won reached the highest level since May 2010. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as local exporters bought it for month-end settlements. But foreign banks bought U.S. dollars, absorbing some of the bids for the island's currency, dealers said. WON The won turned firmer against the dollar on demand from South Korean exporters for month-end settlements. Against the yen, the won advanced to 12.4735, its strongest since May 19, 2010, with some investors adding yen short positions. But investors were wary of potential intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to slow down further gains in the won. Some dealers suspected dollar purchases by the authorities. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar advanced against the greenback on buying by a U.S. investment bank, although its upside was limited by selling from European banks. Trading was thin. The city-state's currency hit 1.4232 to the yen, its strongest since October 2008. RINGGIT The ringgit rose on demand from exporters amid subdued trading. But investors hesitated to add optimistic positions on concerns over the U.S. fiscal crunch and potential dollar demand from local funds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 85.76 85.62 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2240 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.039 29.128 +0.31 Korean won 1071.70 1073.20 +0.14 Baht 30.63 30.66 +0.08 Peso 41.14 41.16 +0.05 Rupiah 9670.00 9650.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.85 54.84 -0.03 Ringgit 3.0625 3.0685 +0.20 Yuan 6.2363 6.2353 -0.02 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 85.76 76.92 -10.31 Sing dlr 1.2221 1.2969 +6.12 Taiwan dlr 29.039 30.290 +4.31 Korean won 1071.70 1151.80 +7.47 Baht 30.63 31.55 +3.00 Peso 41.14 43.84 +6.56 Rupiah 9670.00 9060.00 -6.31 Rupee 54.85 53.08 -3.23 Ringgit 3.0625 3.1685 +3.46 Yuan 6.2363 6.2940 +0.93 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL, Emily Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)