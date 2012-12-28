* Won up 21.6 pct vs yen in 2012; largest gain since 1998
* Philippine peso up 6.7 pct vs dlr, Sing dlr up 6.1 pct
* Sing dlr dips on Fri as intervention spotted, GDP eyed
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The South Korean won hit a
16-month high on Friday to cap the best year since the global
financial crisis and led gains among emerging Asian currencies,
with a brighter 2013 outlook for regional units with hopes for
more inflows to the area.
The won ended this year's local session up 7.6
percent against the dollar, its largest annual percentage gain
since 2009. Inflows to South Korea's stocks and bonds, as well
as continuous demand from exporters, powered the won.
The Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar
followed the won with a 6.7 percent rise to the
greenback and a 6.1 percent appreciation, respectively,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Emerging Asian currencies are expected to advance more next
year as investors are likely to keep looking for higher yields
on more policy stimulus from developed countries, especially if
U.S. politicians reach a deal to avoid a fiscal crunch, dealers
and analysts said.
Regional authorities will try to slow down rises in their
currencies, but intervention by central banks may not be
successful, they added.
"Now all eyes are on the fiscal cliff but I feel that market
is being a little complacent, maybe justifiably because of all
the liquidity out there," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in
Singapore.
"Once fiscal cliff gets resolved, even partially, next year
looks like a good year for Asia FX. The fact that the U.S.
dollar doesn't get lifted up with just a week to go before we go
over the cliff is just a indication of what is coming next
year," Ji added.
U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a
last round of budget talks before a New Year's deadline to reach
a deal or watch the economy go off a "fiscal cliff," that
economists fear will push the United States back into recession
and stamp out fragile signs of recovery elsewhere.
Despite concerns over the fiscal crunch, investors have
dared to add bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies on more
policy stimulus by major central banks.
Japan's new government continued to press the Bank of Japan
(BOJ) for drastic easing to fight deflation, while the Federal
Reserve announced new round of monetary stimulus in December.
On expectations for the BOJ's more policy steps, the won
has jumped 21.6 percent to the yen this year, the
largest annual gain since 1998, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Singapore dollar also has leaped 19.0 percent
versus the Japanese currency.
Yield hunting may lift even the Indonesian rupiah
and the Indian rupee in 2013, the worst performing
emerging Asian currencies this year, CBA's Ji said.
"The INR and the IDR will eventually outperform given their
yield appeal," he said, although India and Indonesia need to
narrow current account deficits.
The rupiah has lost 6.2 percent against the dollar on bond
outflows and corporate dollar demand. The rupee has fallen 3.2
percent.
WON
The won hit 1,070.1 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 8,
2011, powered by demand from exporters including shipbuilders,
on the last domestic trading day of the year.
The South Korean unit also touched 12.3688 to the yen, its
firmest since May 2010.
Technically, the won is seen heading to 11.9273 versus the
Japanese currency.
But investors hesitated to add more long positions in the
won amid growing caution over intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to slow down the won's strength.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso edged up as interbank speculators
reduced dollar holdings on the last local trading day of 2012.
Some investors cleared dollar-long positions, which they had
built up after the central bank announced on Wednesday it will
impose limits on local and foreign banks' forward positions to
slow down the peso's strength.
"It's not going to happen this year to bet on the new rules
to push the dollar higher. It seems that market pretty much
anticipated the move," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
Currency investors shrugged off data showing Philippine
import in October rose 4.3 percent from a year ago, the fastest
rise in four months.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar eased on Friday as the
Monetary Authority of Singapore was spotted buying U.S. dollar
through agent banks, dealers said.
The central bank is unlikely to allow the city-state's
currency to strengthen to 1.2200 to the greenback on worries
about recession, dealers said.
Investors are keeping an eye on the Singapore fourth-quarter
growth data due next Wednesday.
Gross domestic product probably shrank by an annualised and
seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in October-December from the
preceding three months, a Reuters poll showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 86.43 86.10 -0.38
Sing dlr 1.2229 1.2225 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.041 29.126 +0.29
Korean won 1069.90 1072.20 +0.21
Baht 30.61 30.65 +0.13
Peso 41.09 41.13 +0.09
Rupiah 9655.00 9670.00 +0.16
Rupee 54.82 54.93 +0.20
Ringgit 3.0610 3.0605 -0.02
Yuan 6.2315 6.2360 +0.07
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 86.43 76.92 -11.00
Sing dlr 1.2229 1.2969 +6.05
Taiwan dlr 29.041 30.290 +4.30
Korean won 1069.90 1151.80 +7.65
Baht 30.61 31.55 +3.07
Peso 41.09 43.84 +6.69
Rupiah 9655.00 9060.00 -6.16
Rupee 54.82 53.08 -3.17
Ringgit 3.0610 3.1685 +3.51
Yuan 6.2315 6.2940 +1.00
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Michael Perry)