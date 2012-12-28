* Won up 21.6 pct vs yen in 2012; largest gain since 1998 * Philippine peso up 6.7 pct vs dlr, Sing dlr up 6.1 pct * Sing dlr dips on Fri as intervention spotted, GDP eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The South Korean won hit a 16-month high on Friday to cap the best year since the global financial crisis and led gains among emerging Asian currencies, with a brighter 2013 outlook for regional units with hopes for more inflows to the area. The won ended this year's local session up 7.6 percent against the dollar, its largest annual percentage gain since 2009. Inflows to South Korea's stocks and bonds, as well as continuous demand from exporters, powered the won. The Philippine peso and the Singapore dollar followed the won with a 6.7 percent rise to the greenback and a 6.1 percent appreciation, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to advance more next year as investors are likely to keep looking for higher yields on more policy stimulus from developed countries, especially if U.S. politicians reach a deal to avoid a fiscal crunch, dealers and analysts said. Regional authorities will try to slow down rises in their currencies, but intervention by central banks may not be successful, they added. "Now all eyes are on the fiscal cliff but I feel that market is being a little complacent, maybe justifiably because of all the liquidity out there," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in Singapore. "Once fiscal cliff gets resolved, even partially, next year looks like a good year for Asia FX. The fact that the U.S. dollar doesn't get lifted up with just a week to go before we go over the cliff is just a indication of what is coming next year," Ji added. U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a last round of budget talks before a New Year's deadline to reach a deal or watch the economy go off a "fiscal cliff," that economists fear will push the United States back into recession and stamp out fragile signs of recovery elsewhere. Despite concerns over the fiscal crunch, investors have dared to add bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies on more policy stimulus by major central banks. Japan's new government continued to press the Bank of Japan (BOJ) for drastic easing to fight deflation, while the Federal Reserve announced new round of monetary stimulus in December. On expectations for the BOJ's more policy steps, the won has jumped 21.6 percent to the yen this year, the largest annual gain since 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Singapore dollar also has leaped 19.0 percent versus the Japanese currency. Yield hunting may lift even the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee in 2013, the worst performing emerging Asian currencies this year, CBA's Ji said. "The INR and the IDR will eventually outperform given their yield appeal," he said, although India and Indonesia need to narrow current account deficits. The rupiah has lost 6.2 percent against the dollar on bond outflows and corporate dollar demand. The rupee has fallen 3.2 percent. WON The won hit 1,070.1 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 8, 2011, powered by demand from exporters including shipbuilders, on the last domestic trading day of the year. The South Korean unit also touched 12.3688 to the yen, its firmest since May 2010. Technically, the won is seen heading to 11.9273 versus the Japanese currency. But investors hesitated to add more long positions in the won amid growing caution over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to slow down the won's strength. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso edged up as interbank speculators reduced dollar holdings on the last local trading day of 2012. Some investors cleared dollar-long positions, which they had built up after the central bank announced on Wednesday it will impose limits on local and foreign banks' forward positions to slow down the peso's strength. "It's not going to happen this year to bet on the new rules to push the dollar higher. It seems that market pretty much anticipated the move," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. Currency investors shrugged off data showing Philippine import in October rose 4.3 percent from a year ago, the fastest rise in four months. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar eased on Friday as the Monetary Authority of Singapore was spotted buying U.S. dollar through agent banks, dealers said. The central bank is unlikely to allow the city-state's currency to strengthen to 1.2200 to the greenback on worries about recession, dealers said. Investors are keeping an eye on the Singapore fourth-quarter growth data due next Wednesday. Gross domestic product probably shrank by an annualised and seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in October-December from the preceding three months, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 86.43 86.10 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.2229 1.2225 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.041 29.126 +0.29 Korean won 1069.90 1072.20 +0.21 Baht 30.61 30.65 +0.13 Peso 41.09 41.13 +0.09 Rupiah 9655.00 9670.00 +0.16 Rupee 54.82 54.93 +0.20 Ringgit 3.0610 3.0605 -0.02 Yuan 6.2315 6.2360 +0.07 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 86.43 76.92 -11.00 Sing dlr 1.2229 1.2969 +6.05 Taiwan dlr 29.041 30.290 +4.30 Korean won 1069.90 1151.80 +7.65 Baht 30.61 31.55 +3.07 Peso 41.09 43.84 +6.69 Rupiah 9655.00 9060.00 -6.16 Rupee 54.82 53.08 -3.17 Ringgit 3.0610 3.1685 +3.51 Yuan 6.2315 6.2940 +1.00 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Michael Perry)