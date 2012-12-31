SINGAPORE, Dec 31 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies in 2012. The won gained 7.6 percent against the dollar and the peso advanced 6.8 percent. There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market stories on Monday as financial markets in Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand are closed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 85.89 85.86 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2223 1.2240 +0.14 *Taiwan dlr 29.136 29.136 +0.00 *Korean won 1070.60 1070.60 +0.00 *Baht 30.59 30.61 +0.07 *Peso 41.05 41.05 +0.00 *Rupiah 9630.00 9630.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.76 54.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0600 3.0615 +0.05 Yuan 6.2277 6.2335 +0.09 * Markets closed on Monday Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 85.89 76.92 -10.44 Sing dlr 1.2223 1.2969 +6.10 Taiwan dlr 29.136 30.290 +3.96 Korean won 1070.60 1151.80 +7.58 Baht 30.59 31.55 +3.14 Peso 41.05 43.84 +6.80 Rupiah 9630.00 9060.00 -5.92 Rupee 54.76 53.08 -3.06 Ringgit 3.0600 3.1685 +3.55 Yuan 6.2277 6.2940 +1.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)