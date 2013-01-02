Jan 2 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 86.91 86.72 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2219 1.2219 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.006 29.136 +0.45 Korean won 1065.20 1070.60 +0.51 Baht 30.52 30.61 +0.29 Peso 40.91 41.05 +0.34 Rupiah 9650.00 9630.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.68 54.68 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0445 3.0580 +0.44 *Yuan 6.2303 6.2303 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 86.91 86.79 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2219 1.2219 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.006 29.136 +0.45 Korean won 1065.20 1070.60 +0.51 Baht 30.52 30.61 +0.29 Peso 40.91 41.05 +0.34 Rupiah 9650.00 9630.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.68 54.99 +0.57 Ringgit 3.0445 3.0580 +0.44 Yuan 6.2303 6.2303 -0.00 * Financial markets in China are closed for the New Year's holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, Jan. 4. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)