* Won at 16-mth high on offshore funds, exporters * S.Korea studying ways to curb "one-way bets" on won * Intervention by S.Korea, Singapore spotted - dealers * Ringgit hits 2-1/2-mth high vs dlr on catch-up plays * Philippine peso up on remittances; U.S. names chase baht (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Most emerging Asian currencies started 2013 on a firmer note on Wednesday, fuelled by stronger appetite for riskier assets after a last-minute U.S. fiscal deal to avoid a recession in the world's top economy. The South Korean won hit a 16-month high against the dollar on demand from offshore funds and exporters, although the country warned against further sharp appreciation with intervention spotted. The Malaysian ringgit jumped on catch-up plays and carry trades, while U.S. investors powered the Thai baht . The Philippine peso also gained on remittance inflows. U.S. lawmakers earlier approved a deal preventing huge tax hikes and spending cuts that could have pushed the Asia's major export market off the "fiscal cliff" into recession. The agreement pushed up Asian stocks to a five-month high, dampening the yen to its lowest level since July 2011. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay firm, although regional authorities will keep slowing down their appreciation, dealers and analysts said. "News that the fiscal cliff has been avoided is a clear positive for risk appetite. As such, it should be good news for Asia ex-Japan currencies, while weighing on the yen," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "With the global outlook remaining uncertain to some extent, Asia ex-Japan central banks are stepping up their efforts to limit or delay local currency appreciation for now," he added. South Korea's Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said the country is studying policy options to deal with a possible rise in one-way bets on the won. Another ministry official also warned of action against speculation. Singapore's central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollars through agent banks, dealers said. With such steps by regional authorities, some of emerging Asian currencies such as the won may suffer from short-term corrections, dealers and analysts said. But a bullish trend in regional units will stay intact as long as investors seek higher-yields amid easier monetary policies of major central banks, they added. "There could be some profit-taking in a near term. But that won't last, as the fundamentals argue for further strength in Asia FX," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. WON The won hit 1,063.2 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 2, 2011, on demand from offshore funds and domestic exporters. The South Korean unit also touched 12.1701 to the yen, its firmest since May 2010. The foreign exchange authorities were spotted slowing down the won's gains, in addition to official warnings, dealers said. "It is up to intervention if the won can strengthen further or not," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit touched 3.0330 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 18, as local investors and offshore funds built up bullish bets on last month's underperformer among regional units. The Malaysian currency shed 0.6 percent against the dollar in December due to bids for the greenback from domestic corporates, becoming the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency after the Indian rupee, Thomson Reuters data showed. The ringgit also hit 2.4838 to the Singapore dollar , its firmest since Oct. 26 on carry trades, dealers said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged up, but its upside was limited as the central bank's intervention was spotted especially after hitting 1.2201 to the greenback, dealers said. Currency investors barely reacted to data showing the city-state's economy grew more vigorously than foreseen in the fourth quarter of 2012, avoiding an expected recession. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso advanced to 40.87 to the greenback, its strongest since Dec. 6 on remittance inflows and as local interbank speculators added fresh long positions. But caution also grew over potential intervention by the central bank with short-term forwards negative, dealers said. "Further gains are possible, but I am not sure if it can break 40.85 today with onshore swap points in the negative," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila, referring to the peso's session high on Dec. 5. BAHT U.S. investors pushed up the baht, with the central bank not spotted intervening to stem the Thai currency's strength, dealers said. The baht is seen staying firm on inflows and demand from real money names, but investors stayed wary of possible intervention, dealers added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 87.26 86.72 -0.62 Sing dlr 1.2205 1.2219 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.006 29.136 +0.45 Korean won 1063.30 1070.60 +0.69 Baht 30.45 30.61 +0.53 Peso 40.89 41.05 +0.40 Rupiah 9670.00 9630.00 -0.41 Rupee 54.38 54.68 +0.56 Ringgit 3.0375 3.0580 +0.67 *Yuan 6.2303 6.2303 -0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 87.26 86.79 -0.54 Sing dlr 1.2205 1.2219 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.006 29.136 +0.45 Korean won 1063.30 1070.60 +0.69 Baht 30.45 30.61 +0.53 Peso 40.89 41.05 +0.40 Rupiah 9670.00 9630.00 -0.41 Rupee 54.38 54.99 +1.13 Ringgit 3.0375 3.0580 +0.67 Yuan 6.2303 6.2303 -0.00 * Financial markets in China are closed for the New Year's holiday. Trading will resume on Friday, Jan. 4. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)