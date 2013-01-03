* Bullish bets on won, peso highest since October 2010 * Long positions in baht largest since early March 2012 * Sentiment on rupee turns bullish By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Bullish bets on the South Korean won and the Philippine peso hit their highest in more than two years during the past month as investors grew more bullish on emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Long positions in the won and the peso reached their largest levels since October 2010, according to the survey of 10 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the peso hit its strongest level against the dollar since March 2008, while the won touched a 16-month peak. The two currencies were the top two performers last year on growing demand for the countries' stocks and bonds. Views on most emerging Asian currencies were increasingly bullish, especially after the United States avoided for now a fiscal crisis that economists thought could put the world's biggest economy in recession. Long positions in the Thai baht increased by more than five-fold to the largest since early March 2012, while bullish bets on the Malaysian ringgit inched up to the highest since mid-September. Views on the Indian rupee turned bullish as rate cut hopes are seen boosting domestic stocks. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follow (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77 6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14 22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31 8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34 25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44 11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12 27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)