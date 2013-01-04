(Repeats story from Thursday - no change in text)
* Bullish bets on won, peso highest since October 2010
* Long positions in baht largest since early March 2012
* Sentiment on rupee turns bullish
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Bullish bets on the South
Korean won and the Philippine peso hit their highest in more
than two years during the past month as investors grew more
bullish on emerging Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
Long positions in the won and the peso
reached their largest levels since October 2010, according to
the survey of 10 currency analysts conducted on Wednesday and
Thursday.
On Thursday, the peso hit its strongest level against the
dollar since March 2008, while the won touched a 16-month peak.
The two currencies were the top two performers last year on
growing demand for the countries' stocks and bonds.
Views on most emerging Asian currencies were increasingly
bullish, especially after the United States avoided for now a
fiscal crisis that economists thought could put the world's
biggest economy in recession.
Long positions in the Thai baht increased by more
than five-fold to the largest since early March 2012, while
bullish bets on the Malaysian ringgit inched up to the
highest since mid-September.
Views on the Indian rupee turned bullish as rate
cut hopes are seen boosting domestic stocks.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar,
Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follow
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77
6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14
22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31
8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34
25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44
11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12
27-Sept -0.63 -0.79 -0.73 0.67 -0.52 -0.89 -0.35 -0.59 -0.12
(Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)